Writer’s Digest Best Writing Advice Websites for Writers 2025
Here are the top writing advice websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Career Authors
This writing community’s goal is to “offer practical guides to writing, promotion, business, and process. Tips, secrets, ideas, structures, guidelines, information.” Their website hosts a wealth of information on the life, business (including publishing and marketing), and craft of writing, as well as prompts and information on their yearly writer’s retreat. They also offer a supportive social media community on their Facebook page, connecting writers from around the world.
2. The Creativity Penn
Joanna Penn is an award-winning, bestselling author, podcaster, and international speaker. She uses her knowledge of the publishing industry to help writers avoid some of the biggest mistakes. She has free resources on her site (like “The Creative Penn Podcast”, free Author Blueprint e-book, and blog), or a paid membership to join her online community.
3. DIYMFA
Founded by author Gabriela Pereira, DIY MFA seeks to give writers a do-it-yourself alternative to an MFA in writing, offering “the knowledge without the college.” Through their website, DIY MFA offers courses, online articles, a podcast, and an active community to help create effective writing habits. Also available is Pereira’s book, DIY MFA.
4. FoxPrint Editorial
Learn from editor and author Tiffany Yates Martin via FoxPrint Editorial, where collected in one place is her three decades of publishing and editorial experience through her free blog, paid courses, chapter critiques, and more.
5. Helping Writers Become Authors
Author K.M. Weiland brings you Helping Writers Become Authors to help turn your manuscript into a published novel. Appearing frequently on this list, this site offers publishing information and writing resources, from story structure to common writing mistakes, and more. Also available for purchase are Weiland’s how-to books.
6. Writer Unboxed
A mainstay on this list since 2007, Writer Unboxed aims to publish “empowering, positive, and provocative ideas about the craft and business of fiction.” Guest posts on the site are written by more than 50 bestselling authors and industry experts and cover topics like backstory, writing during challenging times, current publishing issues, and more.