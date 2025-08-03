Writer’s Digest Best Publishing News and Resource Websites 2025
Here are the best publishing news and resource websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Jane Friedman
With more than 25 years’ experience in the publishing industry, Jane is one of the most highly regarded professionals around. Her membership-based Hot Sheet newsletter has industry insights for authors, and her free newsletter Electric Speed focuses on digital resources for creatives. Every month, she offers a free business class for writers on her website, and her blog covers topics ranging from marketing and author platforms to hybrid publishing models to creativity.
2. Lit Mag News*
Hosted by Becky Tuch (founder of The Review Review, which appeared on this list many times), Lit Mag News is not only a great place to find detailed lists of what literary magazines exist, but also up-to-date information about which ones have been in the news, the submission information, and interviews with their editors.
3. Publishers Marketplace
A veritable treasure trove of information, a subscription to Publishers Marketplace gives you access to all the details about books deals that’ve happened recently—and years past—from the agent making the deal (and their profile featuring what they’re currently looking for along with submission details) to the acquiring editor and publisher. Plus stay up-to-date on trending publishing news.
4. Publishers Weekly
For more than 150 years, Publishers Weekly has maintained its reputation in the publishing industry as the go-to resource for all things publishing news. Sign up for their free daily newsletter, read interviews with authors, agents, and other publishing professionals, stay in-the-know about bestsellers and upcoming releases, and more.
5. Winning Writers
Since 2001, this site has sought to be a go-to contest resource for all writers, and we think they succeed! They’ve been featured on this list for five years running. Sign up for their free newsletter for “monthly news about the best free literary contests and resources.” Check their website for their list of sponsored contests, including some with no entry fees. They also offer paid critique services.