Writer’s Digest Best Job and Market Websites 2025
Here are the top job and market websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top job and market websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Chill Subs*
Along with hosting a database of more than 3,000 literary magazines and their submission details, Chill Subs also includes a submission tracker, so you don’t have to try to remember what magazine you submitted to, what you sent, when you sent it, etc. Choose between the free plan or one where you set the monthly price for additional features.
2. Funds for Writers
For the 24th year running, C. Hope Clark’s Funds for Writers appears on this list for its wealth of information for writers about where and how to find grants, scholarships, contests, and paying markets. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter for up-to-date listings but be sure to visit the blog for submission tips and inspiration.
3. StudyHall*
For many years, we recommended Sonia Weiser’s Opportunities of the Week, a newsletter with opportunities for freelance writers. Opps of the Week, as it was often called, is now part of StudyHall, a comprehensive website for freelance journalists and writers to stay up to date on what’s happening in the field, add to their education, and be part of a community. And if you’re curious, Sonia Weiser is still a regular contributor.
4. Sub Club*
From the same team that produces the Chill Subs database, Sub Club is a Substack that features weekly newsletters with up-to-date calls for submissions, agents, and indie publishers open to new clients, and interviews with authors, editors, and other publishing insiders to provide authors with advice and inspiration. Memberships come in a variety of tier levels, including a basic membership for free.
5. The Writer’s Job Newsletter
With over 10,000 subscribers, this free newsletter delivers the best freelance jobs to your inbox once a week (or twice if you’re a premium subscriber). Beyond that, they feature past issues on their website for writers to comb through, as well as being very active on X and fostering a community of freelancers there.