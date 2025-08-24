Writer’s Digest Best Indie Publishing Websites 2025
Here are the top indie publishing websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Alliance of Independent Authors
Founded by Orna Ross and featuring a team of experienced indie publishers, ALLi should be your go-to resource for any self-publishing question. While a paid membership gives you access to more resources, there are plenty of free guides, blogs, podcasts, and more to get you started. And if you question whether a company or contest is reputable, checking with the ALLi Watchdog should be your first stop.
2. Author Level Up
Expert indie author Michael La Ronn is committed to uplifting other indie authors. His YouTube channel has over 450,000 subscribers; his 30+ how-to guides on publishing cover everything from book dictation to mental models; he offers courses on marketing and drafting; and he offers a list of his go-to writing tools. The free Fan Club offering gives you access to his Writing Craft Playbook, as well as writing advice and updates.
3. David Gaughran
David Gaughran is a trusted resource for self-publishing and marketing advice and has made a reputation for calling out scams and bad actors trying to take advantage of those new to the self-publishing scene. His detailed blog posts break down everything from stages of editing to common (yet ever-changing) features of Amazon to general tips for creating covers—and much more.
4. The Indy Author
“The Indy Author” is a podcast hosted by writing instructor and indie publishing consultant Matty Dalrymple. Each episode, she interviews an indie author about their publishing journey, the craft of writing, and how to connect with readers. Be sure to check out her recommended resources for indie authors and the downloadable aids for writing and publishing she has available.
5. Independent Book Publishers Association
The nonprofit Independent Book Publishers Association is the largest publishing trade association in the U.S. Dedicated to self-publishers, indie publishers, and small presses, IBPA has more than 3,500 members and offers industry news, events listings, help with book formatting, and more. Membership ranges in price depending on voting or nonvoting membership, and an additional fee for international members.
6. Kindlepreneur*
While the name might lead one to believe this is a site just for optimizing sales for Kindle, Dave Chesson offers much more than that. You’ll find hundreds of free articles explaining everything from cover design to book formatting using various programs to marketing. In addition to instructional courses at a variety of price points, you’ll also find a collection of free tools like QR code or barcode generators and sales calculators.