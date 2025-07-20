Writer’s Digest Best General Resources Websites for Writers 2025
Here are the top general resource websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. The Authors Guild
With more than 15,000 members currently, the Authors Guild is the U.S.’s oldest and largest organization for published writers, with a mission to support free speech, advocate for fair contracts, protecting writers against AI, and more. There are five membership levels at varying price points.
2. Disability in Publishing
Founded in 2021 by U.S.-based disabled industry professionals, this organization is working to make a more inclusive publishing industry. Their “definition of disability is broad and inclusive of invisible and chronic illnesses and neurodivergence (among others).” While writers are welcome to take part in their membership, the community is geared toward current or aspiring industry professionals. Membership includes access to their exclusive job board, accessibility guide for employers, events listing, and more.
3. National Writers Union
The NWU “is the only labor union that represents freelance writers working in all genres, formats, and mediums.” Their goal is to help writers navigate the often-rough waters of getting paid, deciphering taxes, dealing with copyright, and challenges to freedom of expression. Membership benefits include access to lawyers and health insurance, advice and tips for earning more from your writing.
4. Writer Beware Blog
Writer Beware is a continually updated resource about known scams and suspicious businesses that prey on writers. Sponsored by the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association, the Writer Beware blog and WriterBeware.com site help writers recognize fraudsters, stay up to date on publishing news, and more.