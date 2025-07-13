ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Writer’s Digest Best Everything Agents Websites for Writers 2025

Here are the top websites by and about agents as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Writers Digest Staff

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.

1. Agents + Books by Kate McKean

KateMcKean.substack.com 

Kate McKean, VP of Howard Morhaim Literary Agency since 2011, shares the behind-the-scenes details of her work as a literary agent in this twice weekly newsletter (one free, one for paid subscribers), from what she looks for in a query letter to why she chose to sign a book, and she answers reader questions about the querying and the publishing industry. McKean is also an author and details how she balances agenting and writing.   

2. Association of American Literary Agents

AALitAgents.org 

The Association of American Literary Agents is a searchable database for authors looking for representation. Filter your search by genre/category or by a specific name, the AALA is your go-to resource for finding a reputable literary agent who agrees to adhere to the AALA Canon of Ethics. 

3. Duotrope

Duotrope.com 

This membership-based site considers itself to be the ultimate resource for writers and artists, with statistics and research-based news and reports to help writers stay up to date on the latest in the industry. They also have a list with more than 7,600 active publishers and agents and a handy submission tracker and theme/deadline calendar to keep a record of your submissions.  

4. Equity Directory

EquityDirectory.org 

Developed by the Literary Agents of Change, this is a free resource to “help querying authors and illustrators find and connect with BIPOC agents and to foster community between BIPOC agents and their publishing peers.” Each listing gives you information on the agent’s participation in various communities (like if they’re a member of the Association of American Literary Agents), what genres they’re interested in, and links to their agency’s website. 

5. Manuscript Wish List

ManuscriptWishList.com 

Save yourself the time of sending your query email to someone who may not represent your genre with the Manuscript Wish List—a database of agents and editors who share precisely the kinds of stories they’re looking for and how to submit to them. Also available is a free blog of author interviews, live panels, and more, like their podcast, “The Manuscript Academy.” 

6. Query Tracker

QueryTracker.net 

Query Tracker helps you put your story into the right hands via their collection of thousands of literary agents actively looking for manuscripts. Browse through agents and publishers, plus sign up for Query Tracker’s newsletter, read their blog, and more. 

