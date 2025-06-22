ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Writer’s Digest Best Creativity Websites 2025

Here are the top creativity websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Writers Digest Staff

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.

1. Author Magazine

AuthorMagazine.org

Teamed with the Pacific Northwest Writers Association, this online magazine is dedicated to all aspects of the creative process. From video and audio interviews with authors and other industry professionals to the daily inspiration on the editor’s blog and newsletter, this site offers everything from how-to articles and up-to-date publishing news. 

2. Electric Literature 

ElectricLiterature.com

Electric Literature continues to be a one-stop shop for writers of all backgrounds. A nonprofit since 2009, it features author interviews, essays, and craft articles—as well as two online literary magazines: The Commuter for short work and Recommended Reading for contemporary fiction. 

3. Fight Write

FightWrite.net

Venture into the world of writing fight scenes with WD mainstay Carla Hoch, trained fighter and author of the writing guides Fight Write and Fight Write, Round Two. Through her website, Carla offers expert advice on every aspect of writing fight scenes, from modern combat to medieval jousting and everything in between.

4. Language Is a Virus

LanguageIsAVirus.com 

If you’ve got writer’s block or just want to take a break from the project you’re working on, look no further than Language Is a Virus. It “exists to cure writer’s block and inspire creativity. You can choose from a multitude of interactive writing games, story writing activities, poem generators, fun writing prompts, and creative writing exercises!” You can also explore their name generators, character generators, or plot twist generators, and much more. 

5. Literary Hub

LitHub.com

This organization is dedicated to streamlining the online literary sphere into something that readers “can rely on for smart, engaged, entertaining writing about all things books.” Alongside their in-house editorial content, they also feature content from their partners across the literary professions: indie and big-name publishers, journals and magazines, booksellers, and nonprofits. Don’t neglect their wide range of podcasts and daily giveaways. 

6. Library of Congress

LOC.gov 

The Library of Congress provides an abundance of resources perfect for researching your novel or nonfiction book. Their digital collection houses both historical and contemporary publications, and their blog offers information on contemporary fiction, as well as science, technology, geography, and more. 

7. TV Tropes*

TVTropes.org

Although it’s called TV Tropes, this site contains that and so much more. Search genres, media type, narrative type, and more to find extensive sub-indexes full of various tropes that are explained in detail along with potential problems associated with that trope. Plus, you’ll find folders of examples in film, TV, literature, music—the list goes on. 

