Suggestions for Handling Book Clubs (for Authors, Hosts, and Members)

Over the last few years I’ve been a guest at a number of book clubs discussing my novels, as well as hosting book discussions for other authors, and both have always been fascinating and eye-opening. When I host the discussion, I make it clear that the comments are to be thoughtful even if the reader isn’t wild about the book.

There’s also a sense of responsibility when one is the author, and it occurs to me that maybe we should take some time to consider some suggestions for handling book clubs whether you’re an author or a host. So let’s begin.

12 Suggestions for Book Club Hosts

If you’re hosting a book discussion with an author in attendance, lay the ground rules prior to the discussion. Here are some suggestions.

Discuss with the author what their expectations are prior to the discussion. Confirm if the author is comfortable with having their photo taken with the group. Make it clear that everyone in attendance has read the book in its entirety. Send out a reminder to all those planning to attend the time that the discussion is to begin. Once everyone has arrived, begin by introducing the author and open the discussion by asking a question to get the ball rolling. Open the floor to others to weigh in on their thoughts. In order to make the discussion interesting, encourage the members to expand their comments. You don’t want just one sentence replies, such as, “Oh, I liked it.” For instance, if the character lives in the backwoods or in a high rise, ask if anyone is familiar with such a lifestyle. Don’t let anyone railroad the conversation. If they do, gently thank them and encourage another member to share their thoughts. Don’t let the group get off topic for any length of time. As an example, if there’s a recipe that is part of the book, don’t let others begin sharing their recipes during the discussion. Before wrapping up, ask if everyone has anything more to say, including the author. Thank the author for taking the time to participate, as well as those in attendance. Refreshments are always nice to have on hand, either before, during, or after the meeting. Find out what works best for your group.

12 Book Club Suggestions for Authors

On the other hand, if you are the author, here are some suggestions for you to consider.

Confirm the time of arrival. Make sure you have the directions so that you aren’t late. Keep your expectations reasonable, meaning whether it is 30 or only three people who show up, be gracious and appreciative. Sometimes small gatherings can be very rewarding. Remember to let the host run the discussion and not try to take control. Keep in mind that everyone has different perspectives. For instance, in a recent book club discussion for my novel, Before She Was a Finley, there were 13 women and one man. I was surprised when the man said that one of his favorite characters in my novel was Mr. Wilson, who I considered to be a secondary character, if even that. It was the first time a reader had acknowledged him to me. What I then discovered though was that, just like Mr. Wilson, the man had been a high school teacher and could not only relate but appreciate how Mr. Wilson addressed the students. It occurred to me how the man brought a part of himself to the page while there was a young woman who couldn’t understand why Grace, the protagonist in the novel, didn’t just tell someone what had violently happened to her. However, without my having to defend the decisions Grace made, others in the group explained to the young woman how Grace’s distrustful past was a strong enough reason to remain quiet. Quite likely, without realizing, it appeared that the young woman had a charmed life and couldn’t understand how anyone could keep such a harmful secret and, in turn, paying such a high price doing so. What I realized was that this young woman was so far removed from such difficult experiences in her own life that she couldn’t relate, but I welcomed her thoughts and did not take offense to them. Allow the host to be the one to handle anyone who is railroading the conversation. Be open to answering the questions asked and not worry about revealing any spoilers since those in attendance would have read the book in its entirety. Don’t come off as defensive if someone is critical, even if it’s in some small way. Don’t try to educate where there’s the implication of hubris coming from you. You don’t want to leave that impression. Don’t be longwinded, especially if there’s a scheduled time to begin and to end. At the conclusion, thank everyone for taking the time to not only read your book but discuss it. If you’re asked to autograph copies that the members have brought, be happy and willing to do so instead of rushing out. (I cannot imagine any author not wanting to do so, but it bears mentioning.)

8 Suggestions for Book Club Members

While I’m at it, besides being the host or the author, if you are a member of the book club, many of the suggestions apply to you as well, whether an author is in attendance or not. Therefore, let’s consider these.

Show up on time. Do the courtesy of having read the book, if you plan to be a part of the discussion. If the club takes turns meeting in people’s homes, be sure to volunteer to take a turn and have it in your home, as well. If for some reason that is not possible, offer to bring some light refreshments, if they are always served at the discussions. Be prepared with questions or comments that create a well-rounded discussion. Be cognizant of not railroading the conversation. Don’t try and corner the author to monopolize their time prior to or following the discussion. When a book is being selected for the monthly discussions, be open to the suggestions. You may discover a new author’s work you weren’t aware of before. Help the host to clean up and put away chairs at the conclusion.