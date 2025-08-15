Sandra J. Paul: Do Thorough Research



Sandra J Paul is an award-winning author of over 30 novels, specializing in psychological thrillers. Her work has been awarded various accolades, including the prestigious "Best Thriller of the Year" award in The Netherlands. She was also selected for an exclusive masterclass in thriller writing, with mentors such as M.J. Arlidge. In addition to her novels, Sandra has written original audiobooks for Storytel Netherlands, further showcasing her storytelling versatility. Her books have been translated into over 14 languages, with her flipover novels The Last Days of Holly Hayes and Dead Girls Don't Talk becoming a worldwide TikTok sensation with over seven million views. She lives in a small town near Antwerp, Belgium, with her partner, their three teenage sons, and a collection of cats. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Sandra J. Paul

In this interview, Sandra discusses the challenges and research that went into her new thriller novel, The Girl Without a Voice, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Sandra J. Paul

Literary agent: Melissa Vandeputte – Hamley Books Literary Agency/Publishing

Book title: The Girl Without a Voice

Publisher: Watkins Publishing/Angry Robot/Datura

Release date: August 12, 2025

Genre/category: Thriller

Previous titles: Dead Girls Don’t Talk; The Last Days of Holly Hayes

Elevator pitch: Set in the fall of 1980, isolated mute Alice chances upon a startling discovery that her father may be a serial killer… A sharp read for lovers of true crime and Bright Young Womenby Jessica Knoll.

What prompted you to write this book?

I have always been fascinated by serial killers and what drives them. But rather than focus on the killer directly, I wanted to explore the story through his family, specifically their gradual discoveries about his possible actions. I chose to tell the story through Alice, his daughter, who sees the world differently due to her inability to speak. That perspective opened a unique way to examine truth, trauma, and perception.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea came to me quickly, but the writing took time as I was involved in other projects. Once I began writing the story, it evolved into a full novel fairly quickly. After letting it rest for a while, I returned to revise major sections. Then, when Watkins Publishing came on board, I rewrote it again—adding layers, detail, and texture. While the core storyline remained intact, elements involving Alice’s parents and her best (and only) friend, her emotional anchor—developed significantly during revisions.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Absolutely. The biggest challenge was having a main character who doesn't speak. Writing her point of view required me to deeply explore American Sign Language (ASL) and the nuances of communication between those who can and cannot speak. That research reshaped much of the narrative and especially influenced the way I structured Alice’s interactions. It also led to further rewrites in collaboration with my editors to ensure authenticity.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I learned a lot about writing characters with disabilities and how to approach that with sensitivity and realism. I also had to immerse myself in 1980s culture and daily life. Writing a period piece brought unexpected challenges; from historical details to social dynamics, which required a different kind of storytelling than I was used to.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will enjoy being transported to an era not so long ago, yet one that feels worlds away. The 1980s had its own complexities and atmosphere, which I tried to capture. More than that, I want them to feel the “true crime” undercurrent woven into the story and to experience the world through Alice’s distinct, non-verbal lens. Her view of life adds a unique and emotionally resonant layer to the narrative.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Do thorough research. Don’t stop at surface-level facts, dig deeper. The richer your understanding of your subject, the more depth and authenticity your story will have. That extra effort always pays off.