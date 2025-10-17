Kate Belli: On Writing About Recent History

Kate Belli is the author of The Gallery Assistant and the widely praised Gilded Gotham historical mystery series. She holds a doctorate in art history and has variously worked as an antiques appraiser, a museum curator, and a college professor. Kate is currently a gallery director at a Pennsylvania college. Find out more at KateBelli.com, and follow her on Instagram.

Kate Belli | Photo by Alimond Studio

In this interview, Kate discusses the challenges of writing not-so-long-ago history in her new thriller, The Gallery Assistant, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Kate Belli

Literary agent: Danielle Egan-Miller, Browne & Miller Literary Associates

Book title: The Gallery Assistant

Publisher: Emily Bestler Books/Atria

Release date: October 14, 2025

Genre/category: Thriller

Previous titles: Gilded Gotham Mystery Series

Elevator pitch for the book: A New York art gallery assistant reckoning with her past in the aftermath of 9/11 is now trapped in a web of deceit after an up-and-coming painter is murdered.

What prompted you to write this book?

This book really started with location. I lived in New York City during and after 9/11, and wanted to set a thriller in that zeitgeist, during a time when everything felt precarious and charged. I wondered, What would happen if you stumbled across a real conspiracy in such an atmosphere? How would you tell truth from fiction?

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process

It took about three years. I’d had the idea for a while, and started writing the book in the summer of 2022, while I was on submission with a different thriller. That one didn’t get picked up, but I learned a lot from the experience and the feedback I got from editors, which I used to make The Gallery Assistant better. The book went on submission in the fall of 2023, and sold to Emily Bestler Books/Atria in the late spring of 2024. The core idea didn’t change in that time, but some plot points shifted around during revisions.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I gained a huge appreciation for what a good publicity and marketing team can do. My team at Emily Bestler Books/Atria have done a phenomenal job getting this book into readers’ hands. I attended my first International Thriller Writers conference and my first Bouchercon conference, and it’s been amazing to connect with so many influencers. I’m so appreciative of their support and generosity.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I had to redefine for myself what constitutes a historical time period in a novel. Even though the book takes place only 24 years ago, there is a whole generation of readers who have no living memory of that era, so for them, it is history. That did affect how I wrote certain scenes.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope to take readers on a journey back to those months after 9/11, when, despite the presence of the internet, we lived in a more analogue world. Mostly, I hope they enjoy the story and find it a satisfying mystery with a relatable main character.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?