J. H. Markert: On Knowing the End and Pantsing the Rest

J. H. Markert is the pen name for writer James Markert, an award-winning novelist, produced screenwriter, husband, and father of two from Louisville, Kentucky, where he was also a tennis pro for 25 years, before hanging up the racquets for good in 2020. He graduated with a degree in History from the University of Louisville in 1997 and has been writing ever since. Follow him on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

In this interview, J. H. discusses how cutting an entire character helped open up possibilities with his new thriller novel, Spider to the Fly, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: J. H. Markert

Literary agent: Alice Speilburg

Book title: Spider to the Fly

Publisher: Crooked Lane Books

Release date: September 2, 2025

Genre/category: Horror/Thriller

Previous titles: Sleep Tight, Mister Lullaby, The Nightmare Man

Elevator pitch: A true crime author helps in a desperate hunt for a killer in this dark and twisted thriller from the deviously inventive horror author that Peter Farris calls the “clear heir to Stephen King.” Perfect for fans of cat and mouse serial killer thrillers like The Butcher and the Wren and The Jigsaw Man.

What prompted you to write this book?

I have always been fascinated by twins and the idea of doppelgängers, and went into this initial concept with “twins” being the main theme. And then, as I started formulating the idea of this book’s antagonist serial killer, I recalled a time as a young adult when I was bitten by a brown recluse, and the idea for The Spider came to life. And then I pictured my main character, Ellie Isles, one day seeing her face on TV as the Spider’s latest victim, which lures her to dive full-in on an investigation, not only to help find the real killer but to find out who she really is, and if, indeed, that one victim was or was not an actual twin she never knew she had. And, of course, from there, it was only natural for her to start her own online crime database she called the Spider Web!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This book, unlike most of my others, was not in the oven very long before I started writing. Typically, I’ll have an idea for a book in my mind, and I’ll think on it for months, if not years in a few cases, before I start writing. But this book was pitched so quickly and sold so quickly, and then suddenly due so quickly, that I didn’t have much choice but to sit down and start immediately writing. Luckily, Ellie Isles sprinted onto the page for me, and ultimately, after some starts and stops to rethink some things, the deadline was met! The main theme of the novel never wavered, although I did dive deeper into genetics than I’d originally planned. But the main twist I knew from the start, and I’m quite pleased with how it turned out.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The only surprise early on was that the publication date was moved up a month earlier than previously thought, but it wasn’t a big deal. The main surprise for me, every book, is seeing the cover for the first time because it’s always different from what I conjure for it in my mind—but in the best of ways, because the cover artists at Crooked Lane have been brilliant for me in every way—and I know their covers will always be better than what I would envision.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I’m not sure if this is a surprise, but maybe more of a revelation to myself, but two-thirds of the way through the book I got stuck, and after days of contemplation decided to take an entire character from the story. Once he was removed, the book completely opened up to me. So, I guess that was, in a sense, a surprise for myself, and definitely a learning moment. And honestly, I’m surprised during much of the writing process, because, although I often know where a book will end, I never plot or outline—I’m a pantser for sure!—and therefore don’t always know what’s going to happen in the middle. So, each day I sit down and write, each session is full of little surprises.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Entertainment, pure and simple, with the hope that some scenes will leave an indelible mark on the reader. I hope to catch the reader early and thrill, shock, and hold them until the end, and with characters they’ll hopefully want to remember and revisit. But even though my J.H. novels tend to be dark, I also like to give my characters and their situations a full range of human emotion, from fear and anguish to levity and humor and terror, and everything in between, all while keeping my foot on the gas. In my historical fiction novels, written under my name, I do tend to have more of the heartwarming and soul-searching emotions.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?