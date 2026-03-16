Get Started Right Writing Task: 009

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, write something related to or inspired by spring. Do you look forward to the return of flowers and leaves? Do you fear the return of pollen and bees? How do you feel about the lengthening days? Write it out in a poem, short story, or personal essay.

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Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for mystery and thriller writers! On March 20-22, 2026, our WDU Mystery & Thriller Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from seven bestselling authors. Spend the weekend learning the finer points of the mystery and thriller genres, and optionally participate in a query letter critique from a participating literary agent.

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Here is my spring-inspired writing:

"Georgia in Spring," by Robert Lee Brewer

It's just a morning in Georgia

in spring with my wife as we

walk a familiar path together

with birdsong and tree frogs

punctuated by woodpeckers

and we talk some but listen

more to each other's steps

with a comment here and

there because we both know

the coming of spring means

new life and strong storms

and other secrets that only

poets hold close and try

to share with open hearts

like the first butterfly of

March fluttering like magic

where once there was none

and we don't know if we

follow it or it follows us

but we travel together

as if caught in a spell.