Get Started Right Writing Task: 009
Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, write something about spring.
For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, write something related to or inspired by spring. Do you look forward to the return of flowers and leaves? Do you fear the return of pollen and bees? How do you feel about the lengthening days? Write it out in a poem, short story, or personal essay.
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Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for mystery and thriller writers! On March 20-22, 2026, our WDU Mystery & Thriller Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from seven bestselling authors. Spend the weekend learning the finer points of the mystery and thriller genres, and optionally participate in a query letter critique from a participating literary agent.
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Here is my spring-inspired writing:
"Georgia in Spring," by Robert Lee Brewer
It's just a morning in Georgia
in spring with my wife as we
walk a familiar path together
with birdsong and tree frogs
punctuated by woodpeckers
and we talk some but listen
more to each other's steps
with a comment here and
there because we both know
the coming of spring means
new life and strong storms
and other secrets that only
poets hold close and try
to share with open hearts
like the first butterfly of
March fluttering like magic
where once there was none
and we don't know if we
follow it or it follows us
but we travel together
as if caught in a spell.
(I started to write a personal essay about spring walks with my wife, but a poem kept forcing its way out until I relented.)