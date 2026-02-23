ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Get Started Right Writing Task: 006

Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, submit your writing.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, submit your writing somewhere. If you write nonfiction, this might mean sending out a pitch for an article you'd like to write. If you work in fiction, poetry, or creative nonfiction, you may need to send along a full manuscript (or in the case of poetry and flash fiction, multiple manuscripts). There are many markets out there for writers, but here are 50+ markets to get you started:

If you don't believe your writing is ready to submit, that's fine. Spend 15 to 30 minutes this morning, researching places you might be interested in submitting your work when it is ready. Believe it or not, sometimes this type of research sparks new writing ideas.

Here is where I submitted my writing:

Yes, I sent out a submission for this. In my case, I sent some poems over to Rattle, which has rejected my poetry more times than I can count, but I keep sending along...because maybe this time will be the time.

Good luck with your submissions!

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
