Emma Hamm: On Moving From Indie to Traditional Publishing

Emma Hamm is a USA TODAY bestselling author of several fantasy series, including the Deathless Series. Find out more at EmmaHamm.com.

Emma Hamm (Photo credit: Megan Lucks) Photo credit: Megan Lucks

In this interview, Emma discusses the differences in indie and traditional publishing, using books as an escape, how her characters surprised her, and more.

Name: Emma Hamm

Literary agent: Rachel Brooks

Book title: The Deathless One

Publisher: Gallery Books

Release date: August 5, 2025

Genre/category: Fantasy Romance

Previous titles: Whispers of the Deep, A Darkness So Sweet, among many others

Elevator pitch for the book: A princess murdered at the altar makes a deal with the god of death for vengeance and to save her people.

What prompted you to write this book?

The Deathless One is a book about feminine rage at its core. The book is about a princess murdered at the altar, and all the lengths she is willing to go to get her revenge. Even selling her soul to a very questionable god who would do anything to be reincarnated.

I think my favorite part about The Deathless One is the unconventional hero. Our Deathless God is not what everyone else would expect. He has a very traumatic past of his own, and that trauma has led him to what he is today. Maybe that's not entirely a good thing, but humanizing a god was a challenge I really adored taking on.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I am primarily an indie author, so it has been a very different process for me with this one! My original idea was one that I really wanted to write, but also knew that it might take some time to find an editor who would bite. My agent is such a wonderful person, and she never gave up on the story. When Gallery saw it (Hi Abby, I adore you!), that was when The Deathless One was really given freedom to shine.

I write very very fast! I’m usually trying to keep up with the indie pace/lifestyle, so I can make a book happen quickly. But with the Gallery team, I got to slow down and really dive into what will make the book perfect.

Thankfully, the book didn’t really change that much! Abby and I work really well together in collaboration, and honestly she just wanted me to make it more spicy—haha.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Traditional publishing is very different from indie publishing! I’m usually all alone making decisions, and I think as indie authors we get really used to that. But now I have a team who works with me. People who take the time and effort to not just ask how I’m doing with all of it, but also who really want me to succeed. It’s been hard to get used to accepting people’s help, but also so, so wonderful.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I definitely went into the book expecting to write the alpha hero. The typical main male character who beats his chest and is possessive of his woman, the kind of guy that a lot of us read about. But The Deathless One isn’t entirely all of that. He’s still masculine, but has such a tragic past that really, really called to me. It was so much fun to explore what trauma means to everyone, and not just create a god that is untouchable. He’s very much relatable.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

An escape! That’s always what I used books for as a kid. The world is scary and sometimes life feels like it’s spinning out of control. I hope that someone can disappear into these pages and feel like they aren’t even in their own life for a little while. Giving someone that break is the biggest gift I can give.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Don’t stop writing. I know it can feel so daunting, or like the mountain to climb is just too big. But if even one person gets to feel better because they read your book, you did your job right. For all the reasons that you love books, someone else will love yours. That’s a beautiful thing.