Drafting & Revising: Do Authors Have to Love Both?

Award-winning author Khadijah VanBrakle shares insights into how to write novels while struggling through the drafting and revision process.

Khadijah VanBrakle
As a traditionally-published author, drafting isn’t something I look forward to—it’s something I do because it’s required. You might ask why I write books at all.

Once I discovered a huge lack of books in contemporary, young adult fiction that feature Black American Muslim teens, it became my calling. I’m committed to providing these types of stories so going forward, young adults who share my dual marginalization and that of my three daughters never have to ask why they don’t see themselves and their lived experiences on the printed page.

To date, I’ve found less than five titles in this specific genre. Both my upcoming 2025 sophomore novel, My Perfect Family, and my 2023 debut, Fatima Tate Takes The Cake, are included in that total.

Part of my resistance to drafting probably stems from the fact that I have an undergraduate degree in accounting and not creative writing. As a life-long lover of books, I never imagined writing them.

For me, getting through my first draft of any novel is almost an organized attack. Revising is part of the process that I love, so getting the story down is essential. I’ve found sneaky ways to ease myself into completing my first draft.

Getting to know my protagonist and solidifying the impossible choice she faces is key.

I complete an extensive list that delves into the main character’s and any major secondary characters’ information (i.e. name, birthday, physical characteristics, temperament, etc.). Next, using my favorite craft book, Story Genius, I work through what the protagonist wants and what obstacles are in the way to achieve the desired end. Creating a scene card for every scene in my manuscript is time consuming and labor-intensive but helps me figure out my three-act structure.

And if I’m drafting under a deadline, I give myself a daily word count goal. It’s typically very reasonable, with scheduled breaks and days off. To protect myself from being distracted, I normally complete any needed research before starting chapter one.

Revision is my strongest muscle but I have to be careful not to over edit. My underlying, unrealistic desire for my works to be perfect will sometimes push me to spend hours on sections of my books unnecessarily.

Some authors will give themselves little rewards for finishing writing tasks they find difficult. Whatever is meaningful to them. Sometimes, after I’ve completed a draft, especially a first one, I’ll treat myself to one of my favorite meals or spend time reading something from my large TBR pile of novels.

Works for me.

Every author is different but my best advice for getting through the parts of the writing process you dread is to find methods and a system to get through the harder parts. Find what works best for you. Please remember that nothing is set in stone and what works for one book may need to be adjusted for another.

Stay strong and keep writing.

Khadijah VanBrakle is an award-winning author who writes coming-of-age stories about Black American Muslim teens, a dual marginalization that she shares. She was born and raised in Canada to American parents. Khadijah's debut, Fatima Tate Takes The Cake, was a 2024 NAACP Image Awards finalist in the Outstanding Youth/Teens literature category. She's a mom of five and lives in New Mexico with her family.

