Diana Quincy: Never Stop Writing

Bestselling author Diana Quincy is an award-winning former television journalist who decided to make up stories where a happy ending is always guaranteed. Her books have been included on “Best of” lists in Library Journal, Kirkus and The Washington Post.

As a U.S. Foreign Service brat, Diana grew up all over the world, but is now happily settled in Virginia with her family. When not bent over her laptop, Diana reads, practices yoga, and plots her next travel adventure. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Diana Quincy

In this interview, Diana discusses the inspiration behind her new romance novel, The Earl That Got Away, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Diana Quincy

Literary agent: Kevan Lyon at Marsal Lyon Literary Agency

Book title: The Earl That Got Away (Sirens in Silk, Book 2)

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers / Avon Books

Release date: September 30, 2025

Genre/category: Fiction; romance; historical

Previous titles by the author: The Duke Gets Desperate (Sirens in Silk, Book 1);Her Night with the Duke (Clandestine Affairs, Book 1); The Viscount Made Me Do It (Clandestine Affairs, Book 2); The Marquees Makes His Move (Clandestine Affairs, Book 3)

Elevator pitch: In the second installment of Diana Quincy’s steamy Victorian historical romance series, an Arab-American young woman is reunited with the lost love of her youth and forced to reckon with their past and undying tension. A Persuasion retelling and second-chance romance that delivers on all of the angst and yearning of the original—plus added heat!

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to write a series where traditional English aristocratic heroes collide with young upstart heroines who embody the American immigrant entrepreneurial spirit—a clash of tradition and modernity. It’s a delicious opposites-attract construct brimming with internal and external conflict. I’m also a huge fan of Jane Austen’s Persuasion and wanted to do my own version featuring an Arab-American heroine who’s granted a near-miraculous second chance at romance with the man she turned away many years ago.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The publishing process is a long one, and in this particular case, it was even longer! This is the second book in a two-book series that I was contracted to write in the fall of 2021. I was able to deliver the first book, The Duke Gets Desperate, on time, and it was published in September 2023. Unfortunately, a serious family matter delayed the writing of The Earl That Got Away, which is why this book is coming out two years after the first novel in the series.

That also meant that this book had extra time to percolate in my mind! And yes, the story changed and evolved along the way. For example, I didn’t originally intend to write a dual timeline novel. But as I began to write the story of long-lost lovers who meet again after many years, it just made sense to also go back in time to show readers how they first fell in love and what caused their initial breakup.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This is my 16th published novel, so there weren’t a lot of surprises. The only part of this process that was a bit of a sticking point was the cover. The cover model was originally in a blue dress. Although that version of the cover was beautiful, I wanted something bolder and with more punch, something that better represented the bold heroine. After lots of back and forth, we ended up with the vibrant orange and I couldn’t love it more!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I always learn something when I write a new book. In this case, the heroine eventually writes a manual that connects rich American heiresses with poverty-stricken yet titled aristocratic Englishmen. I was inspired by an actual publication, Titled Americans, a "how-to” directory published in 1890 for wealthy American heiresses with ambitions to marry into the English aristocracy.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I want them to be engrossed and entertained and to feel completely satisfied when they read the last page. And I hope they see Arab Americans and Palestinian Americans as the ordinary and extraordinary people that they are.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?