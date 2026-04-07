Dana Mele: Write the Book of Your Heart

Dana Mele is a Pushcart-nominated writer based in upstate New York. A graduate of Wellesley College, Dana holds degrees in theatre, education, and law.

Dana’s debut, People Like Us, was shortlisted for the 2019 ITW Thriller Award for Best Young Adult Novel and is an ALA Rainbow List Selection. Dana’s sophomore novel, Summer's Edge, was a Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Selection and a New York Public Library Best Books for Teens title. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Dana Mele | Photo by David McQueen

In this interview, Dana discusses how a paragraph-long note on her phone became her new YA horror novel, The Beast You Let In, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Dana Mele

Literary agent: Ginger Clark

Book title: The Beast You Let In

Publisher: Sourcebooks

Release date: April 7, 2026

Genre/category: YA Horror

Previous titles: People Like Us, Summer’s Edge

Elevator pitch: When loner Hazel’s popular twin Beth goes missing from a party on Halloween night and turns up later claiming to be a girl who was famously murdered in their small town, she must team up with Beth’s friends to solve the murder, save Beth, and exorcise the demons in their family.

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What prompted you to write this book?

Most of my stories are inspired at least in part by places I have a strong emotional connection to—People Like Us was set at a fictional boarding school inspired by Wellesley College, for example. The Beast You Let In is also centered around setting and inspired by places close to my heart. Most of my stories also center around complicated family and friend group relationships, and this book explores a complicated relationship between the main characters and a fictional town that all of them have a lot of love for—but also have some reasons to feel wary of.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I began writing it during lockdown and it will be published in 2026, so I think that’s six years? The basic premise and general outline didn’t change much but there are a couple of structural things that did change as it took shape over time. Which is pretty consistent with the way I work as a writer. I generally start with an idea, about a paragraph-long in my notes app, flesh it out to about a page-long very rough outline, and allow the character and what I consider to be the heart of the story to reveal itself when I start writing.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I don’t know if there were any big surprises in the publishing process! I really enjoyed the process—it’s exciting!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

This did take a while to write. I can write fairly quickly at times, but some stories take longer. I often lose the ability to finish a story if I put it down, though, and that didn’t happen with this one. I had to pause at one point because of various life circumstances, and I was able to pick it back up and finish it—so that was a happy discovery.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they will take away the message that being a good neighbor means taking care of those who need help, not those who already have it—and that means speaking up. Especially if you live in a small town. Stand up for your neighbors who can’t stand up for themselves, or who do so at great risk (if you can safely do so!)

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?