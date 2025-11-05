Char Adams: Telling the Story of Black-Owned Bookstores

Char Adams is a former reporter for NBC News and for People. Her writing on race and identity has appeared in The New York Times, The New Republic, Oprah Daily, Vice, Teen Vogue, and Bustle. She is a proud Philadelphia native and now lives in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

In this interview, Char reveals what inspired her debut book, her favorite part of the writing process, and more.

Name: Char Adams

Literary agent: Justin Brouckaert (Aevitas Creative Management)

Book title: Black-Owned: The Revolutionary Life of the Black Bookstore

Publisher: Tiny Reparations Books

Release date: November 4, 2025

Genre/category: History

Elevator pitch for the book: Black-Owned tells the complete history of Black-owned bookstores in the country through the lens of Black political movements. It is a story of community, espionage, repression, joy, and perseverance.

What prompted you to write this book?:

I began to study Black-owned bookstores in 2018, simply due to personal interest. When I learned that there was no singular book or resource to learn the full history of the businesses, I decided I’d write it myself.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I began writing Black-Owned in 2021, so it’s been about a four-year journey! The idea did not change during the project, as it was a pretty big undertaking with several sub-topics and components. The idea didn’t change, but it did expand—there were so many stories to tell within the entire book.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The entire process was one, continual learning moment because this is my first book. I wasn’t familiar with the publishing process beforehand so there were so many experiences that were firsts for me—especially when the writing was finished and the marketing and promotional process started.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Not surprising, but one of my favorite parts of the writing process was sitting with so many Black booksellers of all ages and hearing their stories. Everyone was so eager to share and so passionate about their work.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers come away from Black-Owned with a deep understanding of how community shaped, and continues to shape the story of Black-bookstores. We can learn a lot from their story about how to care for and be in community with one another.

