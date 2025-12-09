Amy Carol Reeves: Be Gritty

Amy Carol Reeves has a PhD in 19th-century British literature and finds joy in teaching classes and writing. She's published several academic articles as well as a young adult book trilogy about the Jack the Ripper murders in Victorian London. She lives in a quirky old house in Indianapolis with her three children. Learn more at AmyCarolReeves.com, and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Amy Carol Reeves | Photo by Emily Persic

In this interview, Amy discusses how her own loss helped inspire her new novel, How to Grieve Like a Victorian, what rewrites taught her about the evolution of grief, and more.

Name: Amy Carol Reeves

Literary agent: Jessica Sinsheimer with Context Literary Agency

Book title: How to Grieve Like a Victorian

Publisher: Canary Street Press

Release date: December 9, 2025

Genre/category: Women’s Fiction/Romance

Previous titles: Ripper, Renegade, Resurrection

Elevator pitch: After the sudden death of her husband, bestselling author and British Literature professor, Dr. Lizzie Wells, turns into a hot mess, coping with the grief through mourning Victorian style—widow weeds, black jet jewelry. Confused after almost-kissing her late husband’s best friend, Lizzie hares off to London, but she can’t forget that almost-kiss and the possibility of second chances.

What prompted you to write this book?

My husband passed away in the summer of 2020. We had a wonderful marriage, and I didn’t know what to do with my grief. I have a PhD in British Literature, and I kept thinking about how Queen Victoria, a young widow herself, modelled mourning for other widows. I thought about all the strict Victorian rules for mourning—how widows should act, what they should wear, their conspicuous display of mourning trinkets. At some levels, I adapted the rituals for myself. I had a keepsake urn for my husband’s ashes. I wore a necklace with his fingerprint on it. I wore a lot of black cardigans and dresses. The “rules” helped to give structure for my grief when it felt too big. I wrote about my experiences in a Zibby Mag essay, “How Victorian Rituals Helped Me Through Widowhood.” Although my book is fiction, my own experiences certainly gave birth to the idea.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I began writing How to Grieve Like a Victorian during my early months as a widow. I wrote it, and then rewrote it all again, revised a bit more, and my amazing editor from Canary Street Press, Cat Clyne, picked it up in the fall of 2023. It debuts this December, so it’s been about five years from idea to publication. During rewrites, the novel became funnier. I think as I progressed in my own widowhood, I learned that grief isn’t linear. The heartbreak never goes away, but I also feel joy, connection, and hope. Along my own way, I gave Lizzie the opportunity to evolve as well. I gave her more permission to let go and have fun. During rewrites, I inserted the hilarious scene where she ends up performing on a burlesque stage—breaking all her widow rules as she lets go having the time of her life even as she remembers her late husband.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Marketing was tricky as we didn’t want readers to think it’s only a “sad” book. There is grief and tragedy, but there are so many funny and joyful moments too. I think the striking cover art depicts this juxtaposition well where Lizzie’s tear stands out against the bright London background.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I realized during rewrites that Lizzie’s grief isn’t just about losing her husband Philip. She learns she’s still mourning her remarkable mother who passed away shortly before him. Lizzie helps her loving but awkward professor-father break out of his own shell. Additionally, she learns that her eccentric, manipulative mother-in-law, desperate to keep family secrets close to her chest, is acting out largely from her own grief. Amid the conflict, Lizzie tries to help her see this. Rewrites helped to deepen these character relationships and better depict the layered nature of grief.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

We’ve all experienced loss and grief at some point. My hope is that readers, widows and otherwise, can realize that finding joy again isn’t a betrayal of your loved one. If anything, you’re honoring them by fully living.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?