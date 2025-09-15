Allison Cundiff: Traditional Publishing Can Move Slowly

Allison Cundiff is the author of several collections of poetry, including Snapshot (Bottlecap Press 2023); Just to See How It Feels (WordPress, 2018); Otherings (Golden Antelope Press, 2016); and In Short, A Memory of the Other on a Good Day, co-authored with Steven Schreiner, (Golden Antelope Press, 2014). She teaches at Lindenwood University and Parkway North High School. Connect with her at AllisonCundiff.net, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

In this interview, Allison discusses combining feel-good reading with literary development in her new novel, Hey Pickpocket, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Allison Cundiff

Book title: Hey Pickpocket

Publisher: JackLeg Press

Release date: September 15, 2025

Genre/category: Romance, Irish folklore

Elevator pitch: When Frances White, a trauma ICU nurse, flees the United States after a traumatic family event, she finds herself in the most remote place possible: a fishing village off the west coast of Ireland. Despite her best attempts to wall off her heart from the rest of the world, she befriends a local fisherman with as many secrets as she has. Their growing affection slowly erodes the protections they put in place to guard themselves against desire.

What prompted you to write this book?

After spending about six months in Ireland in the 90s, I became especially interested in the Aran Islands and west coast. I had used this trip as a way to postpone returning to the reality of post-college life, and I decided to extend that feeling of postponement/escape to the fictional character of Frances. Also, I had been considering the genre of romance, how it had been returned to in recent years in publishing, and wanted to play a bit in that pond.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The book took about a year to compose, and the publication process took another year. There were three years in the publication process, so all in all, it has taken half of decade. That was a major learning experience for me—traditional publishing can move slowly!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I found it most compelling to set ego aside and trust the editing process. At first, Erik Noonan, the editor with whom I worked would make a suggestion, and I’d agonize over the proposed changes. But then I leaned into it—this person was dedicating his time for the press, for the sake of the project. He was really improving everything, everywhere. That abandon felt a little like learning to jump off the diving board during swimming lessons. After you jump, you’re like—yeah! Let’s do more of that!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I surprised myself by really going deeply into the psyche of some of the characters. In the process of writing about them, they started to feel like people I knew or people I would want to know. I wonder if some part of me crafted friendships in these characters.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers can get a little conflict resolution without compromise of literary development. In so many great works there are endings that challenge us. In this, it’s a good old-fashioned, feel-good ending. I just hope that feels good for readers.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?