Alexandra Bell: Develop a Sense of Resilience

Alexandra Bell studied Law at university and signed her first book deal at 19. Since then, she has written multiple books for both adults and young people. She works at a legal advice charity and lives in Hampshire with her husband, sons, and Sphynx cats. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Alexandra Bell

In this interview, Alexandra discusses combining science fiction and history with her new novel, The White Octopus Hotel, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Alexandra Bell

Literary agent: Therese Coen at Susanna Lea Literary Associates

Book title: The White Octopus Hotel

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: October 28, 2025

Genre/category: Sci-fi/fantasy

Previous titles: The Winter Garden

Elevator pitch: A time travel romance set in a magical art deco hotel.

What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always wanted to write a book set in a hotel because I think they’re such evocative places with all this history ,and there’s a sense of time warp about them. I’ve also wanted to write a time travel romance for years. It felt like a good fit to combine the two and to set much of it in the 1930s.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It didn’t take very long to write the first draft, but I finished the book two years ago now, so I have had to wait a while for publication.

The main thing that changed was that I wasn’t originally intending to have a World War I setting, but it felt as if the story needed another layer.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Not really. But this is my 20th book to be published, and I’ve been working in the industry for 20 years, so I think it would take quite a lot to surprise me!

It’s always a joy when the book finds editors and publishers who get the book and support it and help make it the best it can be. I’ve been very lucky.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I wasn’t expecting the WWI timeline so there was lots of extra research I had to do for that, and I learned a lot about life in the trenches. For example, I’d never heard of a fumsup before—a good luck charm/doll that soldiers used to take away with them. I also didn’t know that loved ones back home would bake “trench cakes” and send these to the men at the front.

I had to change the main character after the first draft. My first female protagonist wasn’t working for me because she was too sweet and nice. I wanted a main character who was messier and more complicated and had some sharp edges.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will enjoy staying at the White Octopus Hotel and having an escape from reality for a little while. I also wanted to encourage the thought that there can be healing and happiness even after experiencing a long period of darkness. It’s possible to find your way out and move forward with your life.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

To read and write as much as possible to learn what type of story you want to tell. And also, to develop a sense of resilience so that you can press on when the inevitable rejections and setbacks occur.