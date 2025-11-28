ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Alana Quintana Albertson: On Retellings, Tequila, and Romance

In this interview, author Alana Quintana Albertson discusses learning everything she could about tequila and mezcal while writing her new romance novel, My Fair Señor.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Alana Quintana Albertson has written 30 romance novels, rescued 500 death-row shelter dogs, and danced 1,000 rumbas. She lives in sunny San Diego with her husband, two sons, and too many pets. Most days, she can be found writing her next heart book in a beachfront café while sipping an oat-milk Mexican mocha or gardening with her children in their backyard orchard and snacking on a juicy blood orange. Follow her on X (Twitter), TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Alana Quintana Albertson

In this interview, Alana discusses learning everything she could about tequila and mezcal while writing her new romance novel, My Fair Señor, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Alana Quintana Albertson
Literary agent: Jill Marsal
Book title: My Fair Señor
Publisher: Berkley
Release date: November 25, 2025
Genre/category: Romance
Previous titles: Ramón and Julieta; Kiss Me, Mi Amor
Elevator pitch: A gender-swapped My Fair Lady second chance romance featuring a playboy influencer and his tequila bar owner ex.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to set a book in my hometown and talk about the world of tequila.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I sold this book as the third in the series, but this one was harder to write. It was initially another Shakespeare retelling. I first drafted it in 2023, but it won’t come out until 2025.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I learned SO much about tequila and mezcal. I didn’t know there were so many different types and the processes of making each.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

This is my 33rd book. I keep thinking each one will get easier, but this one was very hard to write.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will learn about the process of making tequila, think about cultural appropriation, and also realize that this book is a retelling of My Fair Lady and that Jaime was purposely written as a character who needs growth.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Read in your genre and write daily. Never give up because this industry is very tough.

Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsRetellingsromanceWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Rosie A. Point: How Can I Get My Point Across With Fewer Words?
Mystery/ThrillerRosie A. Point: How Can I Get My Point Across With Fewer Words?Robert Lee Brewer
3 Anxiety-Inducing Dystopian Writing Prompts, by Erik Patterson
Writing Prompts3 Anxiety-Inducing Dystopian Writing PromptsErik Patterson
Kayla Cottingham: On Writing Within a Preexisting IP
Children'sKayla Cottingham: On Writing Within a Preexisting IPRobert Lee Brewer
Writing Plot Twists: From Courtrooms to 1930s Hollywood, by Paul Levine
PlotWriting Plot Twists: From Courtrooms to 1930s HollywoodPaul Levine
Still Life
Writing PromptsStill LifeMoriah Richard
Marshall Fine: All Writing Is Rewriting
Write Better FictionMarshall Fine: All Writing Is RewritingRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;