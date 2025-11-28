Alana Quintana Albertson: On Retellings, Tequila, and Romance

Alana Quintana Albertson has written 30 romance novels, rescued 500 death-row shelter dogs, and danced 1,000 rumbas. She lives in sunny San Diego with her husband, two sons, and too many pets. Most days, she can be found writing her next heart book in a beachfront café while sipping an oat-milk Mexican mocha or gardening with her children in their backyard orchard and snacking on a juicy blood orange. Follow her on X (Twitter), TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this interview, Alana discusses learning everything she could about tequila and mezcal while writing her new romance novel, My Fair Señor, her hope for readers, and more.

Literary agent: Jill Marsal

Book title: My Fair Señor

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: November 25, 2025

Genre/category: Romance

Previous titles: Ramón and Julieta; Kiss Me, Mi Amor

Elevator pitch: A gender-swapped My Fair Lady second chance romance featuring a playboy influencer and his tequila bar owner ex.

What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to set a book in my hometown and talk about the world of tequila.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I sold this book as the third in the series, but this one was harder to write. It was initially another Shakespeare retelling. I first drafted it in 2023, but it won’t come out until 2025.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I learned SO much about tequila and mezcal. I didn’t know there were so many different types and the processes of making each.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

This is my 33rd book. I keep thinking each one will get easier, but this one was very hard to write.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will learn about the process of making tequila, think about cultural appropriation, and also realize that this book is a retelling of My Fair Lady and that Jaime was purposely written as a character who needs growth.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?