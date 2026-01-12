2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 8

"Manhattan"



It was late when Bob walked in (stumbled, more like), and he kept his head low, so it wasn't easy to recognize him at first, but once he ordered a Manhattan (as only he does) there's was no disputing who it was, not that I ever talked with him, see, but I know most everyone in this bar while keeping to myself, like I do (and you can ask anyone that I do). Anyway, Bob sat there not drinking his Manhattan for a few minutes (just staring, really) when MacLiter ambled up and slapped Bob on the back.



"Hey there, Bobbie," exploded MacLiter. "What brings you by here so late in the evening?"



Bob looked wild-eyed (I swear, he could've been a wolf in the woods with those eyes) at MacLiter and seemed to almost growl.



"What, Bobbie," MacLiter continued, "Cat got your tongue?"



"Tonight is not the night," returned Bob as he spun around and put both his hands up on MacLiter's shirt collar, and he stared right into his eyes for a moment before letting him go. Without a word, MacLiter scurried back into the corner of the bar, and then, something very strange happened.



"Tonight is not the night for what, Bob?"



The voice both angelic and sinister came from the open door, and Bob spun around with a shocked look on his face as a shadow walked in to reveal a woman who might be considered beautiful...if it weren't for the blood on her clothes. "I... I... I...," stammered Bob in her direction.



"I really didn't expect to run into you here, Bob. What a small world."



"I.. I... I...," continued Bob. "I can explain."



"Shh," the woman said, "there's nothing to explain. I'm just glad we were able to run into each other."



And then, the lights went out, a voice cried out, and when the power came back there was no Bob, no bloodied woman, and MacLiter had pissed himself.



