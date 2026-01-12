ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 8

Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. The eighth day involves one more writing session.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this eighth day of the 12-day Get Started Right Writing Challenge, write for at least 15 minutes. One day after thinking about why we write, let's get back to the actual writing. As with Day 2 and Day 5, you can write fiction, poetry, or nonfiction. Also, you can pick up where you left off on either day or go in a completely new direction.

Remember: You don't have to finish whatever you start or even be happy with what you write. Just write.

Not sure what to write? Then, I've got a few prompts you can peruse:

Also, we share writing prompts throughout the year here. So find a good starting place, set your timers, and get writing...and share what you write in the comments.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30-February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and best-selling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel.

Click to continue.

*****

Here's my 15-minute writing session:

"Manhattan"

It was late when Bob walked in (stumbled, more like), and he kept his head low, so it wasn't easy to recognize him at first, but once he ordered a Manhattan (as only he does) there's was no disputing who it was, not that I ever talked with him, see, but I know most everyone in this bar while keeping to myself, like I do (and you can ask anyone that I do). Anyway, Bob sat there not drinking his Manhattan for a few minutes (just staring, really) when MacLiter ambled up and slapped Bob on the back.

"Hey there, Bobbie," exploded MacLiter. "What brings you by here so late in the evening?"

Bob looked wild-eyed (I swear, he could've been a wolf in the woods with those eyes) at MacLiter and seemed to almost growl.

"What, Bobbie," MacLiter continued, "Cat got your tongue?"

"Tonight is not the night," returned Bob as he spun around and put both his hands up on MacLiter's shirt collar, and he stared right into his eyes for a moment before letting him go. Without a word, MacLiter scurried back into the corner of the bar, and then, something very strange happened.

"Tonight is not the night for what, Bob?"

The voice both angelic and sinister came from the open door, and Bob spun around with a shocked look on his face as a shadow walked in to reveal a woman who might be considered beautiful...if it weren't for the blood on her clothes. "I... I... I...," stammered Bob in her direction.

"I really didn't expect to run into you here, Bob. What a small world."

"I.. I... I...," continued Bob. "I can explain."

"Shh," the woman said, "there's nothing to explain. I'm just glad we were able to run into each other."

And then, the lights went out, a voice cried out, and when the power came back there was no Bob, no bloodied woman, and MacLiter had pissed himself.

(Note: For today's story, I used Moriah Richard's weekly creative writing prompt here.)

2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Vanessa Lawrence: Self-Advocacy Is Still an Important Part of Being an Author
Write Better FictionVanessa Lawrence: Self-Advocacy Is Still an Important Part of Being an AuthorRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 7Robert Lee Brewer
Amy Pease: I Love Character Development
Mystery/ThrillerAmy Pease: I Love Character DevelopmentRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 6Robert Lee Brewer
From Bucket List to Book
Get PublishedFrom Bucket List to BookPaula Rizzo
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 5Robert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;