ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Fancy Meeting You Here

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about an unexpected meeting at a local bar.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Edgar Chaparro on Unsplash

For this week's prompt, write about two people who meet unexpectedly at a local bar.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

creative writing promptcreative writing promptsFlash Fiction Promptonline writing promptsPicture PromptspromptPromptsprompts for writersStory PromptTuesday Writing Promptweekly writing promptwriting promptwriting prompts
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Saundra Mitchell: On Finding Her Writerly Voice in Adult Fiction
Mystery/ThrillerSaundra Mitchell: On Finding Her Writerly Voice in Adult FictionRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 2Robert Lee Brewer
The Heart of Writing: Why Your Voice Still Matters in the Age of AI, by Finnian Burnett
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Heart of Writing: Why Your Voice Still Matters in the Age of AIFinnian Burnett
Roshani Chokshi: On the Darkness of Fairytales
Young AdultRoshani Chokshi: On the Darkness of FairytalesRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 1Robert Lee Brewer
Amy Meyerson: Trust Your Instincts
Mystery/ThrillerAmy Meyerson: Trust Your InstinctsRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;