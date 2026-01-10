2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 6

Somehow, we're already half-way through this challenge after completing today's task. So let's do it!

For this sixth day of the 12-day Get Started Right Writing Challenge, rework some of your writing for at least 15 minutes. Of course, you could rework your writing from Day 2 or Day 5 of this challenge, but it's OK if you go back to some other writing you've done previously as well, especially if you need more space between the original draft and the revision.

If you're completely stuck, try turning a poem into a story, or a story into an essay, or an essay into a poem, or a piece of writing into a drawing. Why not? Just try to rethink your original piece and see if it spawns new ideas.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30-February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and best-selling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel.

*****

Here's my 15-minute rewriting session:

“Bless Your Heart,” by Robert Lee Brewer

hardened as it is like a frozen ember

leftover from some forgotten bonfire

that burned an entire forest to ash



i can't believe the things you believe

& still i want your heart to thaw & melt

because i can't hate you because hate



begets hate but don't think i'll stand by

as you with your burning britches bark

wherever there's smoke there's fire



because you ain't preaching to no choir