2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 6

Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. The sixth day involves a rewriting session.

Somehow, we're already half-way through this challenge after completing today's task. So let's do it!

For this sixth day of the 12-day Get Started Right Writing Challenge, rework some of your writing for at least 15 minutes. Of course, you could rework your writing from Day 2 or Day 5 of this challenge, but it's OK if you go back to some other writing you've done previously as well, especially if you need more space between the original draft and the revision.

If you're completely stuck, try turning a poem into a story, or a story into an essay, or an essay into a poem, or a piece of writing into a drawing. Why not? Just try to rethink your original piece and see if it spawns new ideas.

Here's my 15-minute rewriting session:

“Bless Your Heart,” by Robert Lee Brewer

hardened as it is like a frozen ember
leftover from some forgotten bonfire
that burned an entire forest to ash

i can't believe the things you believe
& still i want your heart to thaw & melt
because i can't hate you because hate

begets hate but don't think i'll stand by
as you with your burning britches bark
wherever there's smoke there's fire

because you ain't preaching to no choir

(Note on my rewrite: I did not rework my Day 2 or Day 5 writing; instead, I rewrote a poem I originally wrote early Wednesday morning for my weekly Wednesday Poetry Prompts. I basically took the last line, made it the title of this new poem and worked from there.)

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
