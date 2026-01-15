2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 11
Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. The 11th day involves one final writing session.
Only one more day after today, so...
For this 11th day of the 12-day Get Started Right Writing Challenge, write for at least 15 minutes. As with Day 2, Day 5, and Day 8, you can write fiction, poetry, or nonfiction. Also, you can pick up where you left off on either day or go in a completely new direction. (Personally, I'm still trying to decide which way to go.)
Remember: You don't have to finish whatever you start or even be happy with what you write. Just write.
Not sure what to write? Then, I've got a few prompts you can peruse:
- 100 Creative Writing Prompts.
- 25 Plot Twist Ideas.
- 30 Poetry Prompts.
- 6 Types of Creative Nonfiction Essays to Try.
Also, we share writing prompts throughout the year here. So find a good starting place, set your timers, and get writing...and share what you write in the comments.
Here's my 15-minute writing session:
"The Door"
"You want me to stand where," exclaimed Sasha.
Gordon looked up at the ceiling and took a deep breath while clenching his left hand and pulling it to his face. Then, he bit down on the knuckle of his pointer finger, still curled in a fist. "I'm not sure how this is complicated," he said in a loud, slow voice. "I. Just. Want. You. To. Stand. Over. Here." And he gestured toward the door at the end of the hall. "It's really super simple."
"But that's the basement."
"No, it's not," said Gordon. "No. It. Is. Not." He inhaled and exhaled like he'd just finished a wind sprint. "It's not the basement; it's just the door to the basement."
"But..."
"Look," shouted Gordon, and he walked down the hallway and stood next to the door. "I'm now standing next to the door to the basement. This is where I want you to stand."
"I," started Sasha, "OK, OK. I'll stand by the door."
Gordon again looked up at the ceiling while clutching his camera in his right hand and started walking back to where he was previously standing. "Good, good. Get over there."
Sasha cautiously approached the door. She turned around and faced Gordon when she was a few feet from it.
"Closer," shouted Gordon. "Closer. We need to get more of the door in the shot. Closer."
Sasha slowly inched closer to the door as Gordon started taking shots with his camera. "Closer," he repeated. "Good, good. Closer."
Before Sasha realized it, she was up against the door frame and focused on Gordon focusing on her. She smiled, she pouted, she bent over and straightened up.
"Very good," barked Gordon. "You're so very good. Now open the door."
"What?"
"Open the door," repeated Gordon. "Just a crack, a sliver of darkness."
Against her better judgment, Sasha cracked open the door. She thought about what had happened down there and could feel her body tightening.
"Excellent," called Gordon. "Yes, yes. No fear. Throw open the door more."
Sasha caught her breath, but she obeyed. The door swung open.
"Take one step down."
Sasha stepped.
"But look at me."
Sasha looked over her shoulder and saw the flash of the camera.
"One more step. Keep looking at me."
Another step.
"And one more. Very good. And one more. So good."
Before she knew it, Sasha right foot was on solid ground instead of a stair. She was in the basement. And then, Gordon shut the door.