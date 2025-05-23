ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Your Story #136

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo credit Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 136."

No attachments, please. Include your name and mailing address. Entries without a name or mailing address will be disqualified.

Unfortunately, we cannot respond to every entry we receive due to volume. No confirmation emails will be sent out to confirm receipt of submission. But be assured all submissions received before the entry deadline are considered carefully.

Entry Deadline: June 23.

competitions/contestscontestcontestsFrom The MagazineWriting Contestyour storyYour Story CompetitionYour Story contest
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. 

Learn more about Moriah on her personal website.

Related Stories
Madge Maril: On Making Yourself Write
RomanceMadge Maril: On Making Yourself WriteRobert Lee Brewer
Linwood Barclay: On the Horror of Inanimate Objects
HorrorLinwood Barclay: On the Horror of Inanimate ObjectsRobert Lee Brewer
Face the Music | Zachary Petit
Contracts and Legal ConsiderationsFace the MusicZachary Petit
How to Handle the Necessity of Negative Reviews, by Ursula Werner
Writing Habits and PracticesHow to Handle the Necessity of Negative ReviewsUrsula Werner
Bianca Gillam: On Harnessing the Power of the Romance Genre
RomanceBianca Gillam: On Harnessing the Power of the Romance GenreRobert Lee Brewer
A graphic with a split design, featuring an author's photo and name on the left, and a book cover on the right. On the left, a photo of a woman with long, dark hair, wearing a pink blazer over a dark top, is framed by a white border with abstract designs. The text "BREAKING OUT" is written in bold, stylized letters to her right, and "NEELY TUBATI ALEXANDER" is written in smaller letters below. The Writer's Digest logo (WD) is in the bottom left corner. On the right, a book cover for "Courtroom Drama" is visible. The cover has a bright pink background with the words "Courtroom DRAMA" in large, yellow and white letters at the top. Below, there's an illustration of a courtroom scene with silhouettes of people and a judge's bench. The author's name, "Neely Tubati Alexander," is at the bottom in white letters. The overall design is vibrant and suggests a legal or dramatic theme.
InterviewsBreaking Out: Neely Tubati AlexanderMoriah Richard

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;