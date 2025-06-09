Writing a Clean Read Free of Negative Influences: A Path to Peace and Success

As writers, we have the power to shape the worlds we create and the language we use. Just as we choose our food, our friendships, and even the environments we surround ourselves with, we also have the choice of the words we use. This choice can lead us to peace and happiness—or it can take us down a darker path.

In my own journey as a writer, I made the conscious decision to write a book that would be free from negative influences. It wasn’t just about avoiding profanity or violence—though that was part of it. It was about creating something that could uplift readers, something that could bring light into their lives, just like a small candle can light up an entire room of darkness.

This was the principle behind my book R.A.T.S: Revolutionary Army of Teens, We Are One. This book is the first in a series that aims to inspire a new generation to unite in a movement for a better world. The central idea is to promote mutual respect, care for the planet, and a return to family values—all without resorting to negative influences. I believe the words and examples we offer to today’s youth can shape their future and the world in which we live.

For me, the foundation of this decision lies in faith. I believe that G-d must come first in everything we do, including our writing. But I also believe that clean language and decent conduct go hand in hand with faith and success. I have learned that true success doesn’t come when we’re weighed down by negativity, sadness, or a heavy vocabulary. It comes when we embrace kindness, sweetness, and positivity in our words, thoughts, and actions. And that is something I hope to convey to the readers of R.A.T.S—not just the teens, but everyone who seeks to be an agent of change.

When we speak, whether to others or in the words we write, our language has the power to affect not just ourselves but everyone around us. Words can bring peace and soothe the soul, but they can also harm and divide. I’ve never seen anything truly successful arise from negativity or sadness. When we are down, when we allow ourselves to be consumed by negative emotions, our words become heavy, and our impact is weakened. But when we speak with kindness and positivity, we not only improve our own lives, but also the lives of others. This is the philosophy behind R.A.T.S: creating an environment of unity and understanding, where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future.

A clean read, free of harmful language, is not just a choice for the sake of the story—it’s a choice for the wellbeing of our readers and ourselves. For young readers, especially, a book that promotes mutual respect, care for the planet, and a return to family values can be life-changing. But even for adults, writing with clean language creates an atmosphere of peace and encouragement, lifting everyone involved. R.A.T.S aims to be a tool for this kind of transformation, where unity and kindness prevail over adversity.

To other authors who wish to write a clean read, I would offer this advice: Be intentional with your words. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a compelling story must be filled with drama, profanity, or negative influences. But that’s simply not true. There are countless ways to create tension, excitement, and conflict without resorting to harmful language. Choose your words carefully, and think about the message you want to send to your readers.

The key is to write from a place of kindness. Write with the understanding that your words will have an impact—not just on the characters you create, but on the readers who will immerse themselves in your world. We can all make a difference. A small act of kindness, even in the form of words, can go a long way in brightening someone’s day and changing their perspective on the world.

A clean read is not just a tool for avoiding negativity; it’s a way of making the world a little bit better, one word at a time. The world needs more light, more love, and more hope. And as writers, we have the incredible opportunity to bring all of these into existence through the power of clean, thoughtful language.

So, let us choose our words wisely, with care and kindness, and remember that as we write, we are creating not just stories, but worlds that have the power to heal, inspire, and transform. As R.A.T.S says: “We are one.” Together, we can make a difference.

