Everyone makes mistakes—even writers—but that's OK because each mistake is a great learning opportunity. The Writer's Digest team has witnessed many mistakes over the years, so we started this series to help identify them early in the process. Note: The mistakes in this series aren't focused on grammar rules, though we offer help in that area as well.

Rather, we're looking at bigger picture mistakes and mishaps, including the error of using too much exposition, hiding your pitch, or chasing trends. This week's writing mistake writers make is censoring yourself.

Writing Mistakes Writers Make: Censoring Yourself

Listen: Nearly everyone in the history of writing has struggled with this one at one point or another. It only takes one negative comment or prolonged awkward silence to make many writers (and creatives, in general) reconsider creating and sharing their work with others, because writing is often a very personal, solitary, and vulnerable process (even if it's all completely fictional).

However, giving up isn't the only possibility; just as dangerous is the possibility that a writer begins to self-censor their work and not share their true voice. These writers tend to wipe clean any trace of their personality and/or anything that truly makes them feel vulnerable to readers. It's understandable, because it feels like the "safe" thing to do.

That said, this "safer" writing is just as open to criticism, and it's more likely to be less enjoyable for the writer (and likewise, the reader). After all, anyone who learns how to spell can write a sentence, but it doesn't become your sentence until you put your unique personality into it.

Mistake Fix: Write It All Out (All of It!!!)

We're currently living in a culture and with technology where any writer can start up a social media profile and share their writing with the world AND start receiving feedback (or deafening silence) immediately. It's a blessing and a curse, and I feel it can lead many writers to self-censor their work to avoid seeming "bad," "weird," or "(whatever other adjective you can think of)" by the entire virtual universe and/or turn into a meme.

Counteract this self-censorship by writing it all out. Write it all out (good, bad, random, whatever), and follow your thoughts down every rabbit hole and over every mountain and whatever other place that writers can wander with their thoughts. Write, write, write!

Now, don't share immediately. Even if you're really feeling it, give yourself a little space to breathe and revisit your work. This isn't self-censorship, but I've literally written thousands of poems, and many of them felt so great when I was writing them (and right after). But even the ones that I still liked the day after still needed revision before submitting to a poetry publication.

I've learned when life and the world overwhelm me that I should grab a notebook or sticky note and start writing it all out without holding back. It's good for my writing; it's good for my mental health.

So if you find yourself in that weird crevasse of self-doubt that makes you want to edit everything out, try leaning the other way and write everything in. Believe it or not, but your voice (your true voice) is what will excite your readers the most.