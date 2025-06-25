Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards
Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 WD Poetry Awards!
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards! Read the winning poem and an interview with the first-place winner, Judith Chibante, in the July/August 2025 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.
1. "Naive Beauty" by Judith Chibante
2. "Aftermath" by Shakiba Hashemi
3. "Death Rattle" by Leslie Frisbee
4. "muse" by Cecily Markham
5. "I am a woman now of many years" by Cecily Markham
6. "Fungi Sonnet" by Ren Miller
7. "Austerlitz" by Ann Vincent Vila
8. "Genealogy" by Ralph La Rosa
9. "City of Ashland" by Gayle Hellinger
10. "Good Shirts" by Deig Sullivan
11. "On the Job Training" by Cynthia Webb
12. "A Point of Origin" by Lauren Tess
13. "Florida, 1947" by Thomas Dukes
14. "EMMANUELLE" by Robert Ember
15. "DREAMS" by Elizabeth Sauce
16. "Death, of a Goldfish" by Karen C. Stone
17. "Sonnet to October" by Laurie B Holding
18. "Tears of the Unheard" by Kasia Natalia Badger
19. "Eucharist" by Richard Stimac
20. "Clair Obscure" by D. A. Dorwart
21. "song" by Michael Miller
22. "You" by Grace Adams
23. "A Box Filled with Broken Crayons Speaks" by Tamiko Nesbitt
24. "DAYS OF PALE TEA" by Katherine Atwell Herbert
25. "What Earth Said" by Cara Whalen