Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards! Read the winning poem and an interview with the first-place winner, Judith Chibante, in the July/August 2025 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.

1. "Naive Beauty" by Judith Chibante

2. "Aftermath" by Shakiba Hashemi

3. "Death Rattle" by Leslie Frisbee

4. "muse" by Cecily Markham

5. "I am a woman now of many years" by Cecily Markham

6. "Fungi Sonnet" by Ren Miller

7. "Austerlitz" by Ann Vincent Vila

8. "Genealogy" by Ralph La Rosa

9. "City of Ashland" by Gayle Hellinger

10. "Good Shirts" by Deig Sullivan

11. "On the Job Training" by Cynthia Webb

12. "A Point of Origin" by Lauren Tess

13. "Florida, 1947" by Thomas Dukes

14. "EMMANUELLE" by Robert Ember

15. "DREAMS" by Elizabeth Sauce

16. "Death, of a Goldfish" by Karen C. Stone

17. "Sonnet to October" by Laurie B Holding

18. "Tears of the Unheard" by Kasia Natalia Badger

19. "Eucharist" by Richard Stimac

20. "Clair Obscure" by D. A. Dorwart

21. "song" by Michael Miller

22. "You" by Grace Adams

23. "A Box Filled with Broken Crayons Speaks" by Tamiko Nesbitt

24. "DAYS OF PALE TEA" by Katherine Atwell Herbert