Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 WD Poetry Awards!

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards! Read the winning poem and an interview with the first-place winner, Judith Chibante, in the July/August 2025 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.

Want to see your name on this list? Keep checking our competitions page for upcoming competitions.

1. "Naive Beauty" by Judith Chibante

2. "Aftermath" by Shakiba Hashemi

3. "Death Rattle" by Leslie Frisbee

4. "muse" by Cecily Markham

5. "I am a woman now of many years" by Cecily Markham 

6. "Fungi Sonnet" by Ren Miller

7. "Austerlitz" by Ann Vincent Vila

8. "Genealogy" by Ralph La Rosa

9. "City of Ashland" by Gayle Hellinger

10. "Good Shirts" by Deig Sullivan

11. "On the Job Training" by Cynthia Webb

12. "A Point of Origin" by Lauren Tess

13. "Florida, 1947" by Thomas Dukes 

14. "EMMANUELLE" by Robert Ember

15. "DREAMS" by Elizabeth Sauce

16. "Death, of a Goldfish" by Karen C. Stone

17. "Sonnet to October" by Laurie B Holding

18. "Tears of the Unheard" by Kasia Natalia Badger

19. "Eucharist" by Richard Stimac

20. "Clair Obscure" by D. A. Dorwart

21. "song" by Michael Miller

22. "You" by Grace Adams 

23. "A Box Filled with Broken Crayons Speaks" by Tamiko Nesbitt

24. "DAYS OF PALE TEA" by Katherine Atwell Herbert

25. "What Earth Said" by Cara Whalen

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
