Writer’s Digest 94th Annual Competition Non-Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Wiffle Ball”

After standing all day

in restaurants and retail stores,

after swinging limb to limb

and trimming trees with chainsaws

that could as easily take a man’s face

as a branch imperiling a building’s roof,

after carving beef quarters

into steaks and chops

with knives sharp enough

to sever arteries and fingers,

after assembling recreational vehicles

using drills, routers, and table saws

that made no distinction between

an arm and a two-by-two rail,

the men of Treasure Island Village

read the paper, watched the news

and ate dinner with their wives

before stepping out of their

aluminum-sided subdivision homes

and carrying their Millers and Buds

into streets and cul-de-sacs

where they played with their boys

in the pink light of summer evenings,

reclaiming for a little while

the weightless days of their youth,

unburdened by mouths to feed,

mortgages and car payments,

and the fear of losing the jobs

that ground them down

like a blade against a wheel,

throwing and batting and catching

and laughing into the gathering darkness

until all that remained of the light

was a wall of fireflies flashing

in an adjacent empty lot.