Writer’s Digest 94th Annual Competition Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Plaints of the Old Git”

Congratulations to Peter Hankins, first-place winner in the Rhyming Poetry category of the 94th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s his winning poem, “Plaints of the Old Git.”

Moriah Richard
(See the winning entry list here.)

Plaints of the Old Git

by Peter Hankins

These days you frown into the mirror’s face,
Displeased to see more wrinkles on your skin,
You seem to feel they carry some disgrace,
While I just make mine worse with one more grin.
It’s yet another way that life’s unfair,
I never felt I needed to be pretty,
I s’pose at least you’re keeping all your hair,
But I don’t care if I look sort of gritty.
There’s deeper stuff to mind about my face,
Stupidity and malice show their signs,
While shiftiness and greed have left a trace,
I cannot care too much about some lines,
You’ve read those lines and noticed what they say,
But that’s too dark for me: I look away.

I do forget too many needful things,
Appointments, jobs and meetings, special days,
I understand the stress and grief that brings,
I know it causes issues and delays.
And yet you know my mind retains like glue,
Embarrassments and gaffes from all my years,
The stupid things I did, or said to you,
They keep me up at night like childhood fears.
It’s not that I don’t think or ever care,
Regrets I’ve got, appointments just aren’t there.
It isn’t that I’m lacking in civility,
Could we not say it’s more a disability?

Next time I’m born, I’ll get my parents right,
The richest Dad and fondest ever Mum.
I’ll be to them a little ray of light,
I’ll use my words and sit down on my bum.
Next time I go to school I’ll do the work,
I’ll read the books and memorise what’s taught;
Revise for my exams and never shirk,
I’ll volunteer and be quite good at sport.

Next time I live, I’ll get the right career,
Well paid, well earned, rewarding and correct;
I shan’t devote my lunchtime hours to beer,
And if they come, I’ll get those symptoms checked.
So shed no tears, my darling: you must know,
I’ll love you still upon my second go.

Get recognized for your writing. Find out more about the Writer's Digest family of writing competitions.

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer's Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook.

