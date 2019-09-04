How to Find a Literary Agent: Finding Agents Appropriate for Your Writing

Literary agents are the gate keepers of the publishing world, but not all agents represent all genres of writing. This post shares how to find a literary agent appropriate for your writing project, including links to agents representing various genres.

Literary agents are the gate keepers of the publishing world. They work hard to get their clients the best publishing deals with the best publishers that they can. And since they work on commission, they don’t get paid until they earn their (and their clients’) money.

But not all agents represent all genres of writing. In fact, it would be a red flag if an agent claimed to represent everything, because such agents have no specialization (and probably a lack of inside contacts or deep understanding of specific genres).

In this post, I’ve attempted to share tips on how to find a literary agent appropriate for your writing, including links to lists of literary agents representing various writing genres.

How to Find a Literary Agent

The first step in finding a literary agent appropriate for your writing project is to be able to define what your writing project is. Some writers may find this easy to do; others may struggle. Regardless, it’s an important task to complete if you wish to publish your book.

Category exercise: Go to a few local bookstores and determine where you think your book should be shelved in the store. And no, you’re not allowed to put it on an endcap or front-of-store display.

Would your book go in a fiction section? Nonfiction section? A category within fiction or nonfiction? There’s a difference between general adult fiction and young adult or science fiction—just as there is a difference between general reference and self-help or inspiration. Nail down where your work belongs in multiple bookstores.

Then, find literary agents who represent your category. If possible, try to target agents who have actually sold books and actively represent authors in your category.

Finding Agents Appropriate for Your Writing

Once you know your category, you’ll want to pitch agents who represent writers in that category. Below, you can find posts that list agents who actively represent the listed categories. I’ve broken them out by fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books.

Fiction Categories

Nonfiction Categories

Children’s Book Categories

Bottom line: Find an appropriate agent by nailing down your category and then pitching literary agents actively searching for writers and writing in that category.

By the way, for even more categories, check out the “Categories” links just below.