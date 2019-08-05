Literary agents are gatekeepers of the publishing industry. Find romance literary agents open to submissions in this post. List will be updated regularly.

Literary agents are important decision makers in the publishing process for authors who wish to be published by many of the big publishers. However, all literary agents do not represent all genres. In fact, an agent who claims to do this should be approached with caution. Just as authors tend to specialize in one or two genres, agents find niches and specialize in a handful of genres.

(Learn the correct word count for novels and children’s books here.)

In this post, I’ve collected recently shared agent spotlights with literary agents who are accepting romance submissions. This list will be updated regularly with new agents added to the top.

Bibi Lewis of The Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency

Bibi Lewis joined the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency in 2014 as an associate agent and subsidiary rights manager. In addition to her duties as an agent she sells foreign and audio rights for agency clients. As a native New Yorker, she is a fierce patron of the NYPL.

On the adult end, Bibi is most interested in commercial and upmarket women’s fiction, contemporary romance, mysteries, and thrillers. In all ages, she is excited to read more projects from marginalized voices.

Click here to learn more.

Kat Enright of the Seymour Agency

Kat Enright (she/they) is an Associate Agent at the Seymour Agency, and they represent both fiction and nonfiction. Prior to joining the Seymour Agency, they worked in a variety of departments in publishing, including Sales and Editorial, and they have a keen understanding of the many stages that a book must go through in order to reach bookshelves.

As someone who lives on the corner of many intersections, they are most especially interested in elevating voices of marginalized authors.

Click here to learn more.

Marlo Berliner of The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency

Marlo Berliner is an award-winning young adult author, freelance editor, and bookseller. She joined The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency in March 2018 as an editorial intern after having completed a previous internship with The Bent Agency. Now, she is actively building her list as an associate agent. She is a member of SCBWI, RWA, NJ-RWA, and YA-RWA.

Prior to her career in the publishing world, Marlo was an accounting manager for a Fortune 500 company. She holds B.S. degrees in Economics and Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Click here to learn more.

Maureen Moretti of P.S. Literary

Maureen Moretti began her publishing career as an intern with several prestigious literary agencies before joining P.S. Literary as an associate agent. She holds a B.A. from Saint Mary’s College of California and attended the Columbia Publishing Course.

Within nonfiction she is searching for narrative nonfiction, culture, history, biography, LGBTQ+, cookbooks, and lifestyle. Within fiction she is looking for women’s fiction, thrillers, LGBTQ+, romance, select science fiction, literary fiction and genre-bending unique voices.

Click here to learn more.

Experience the Pitch Slam at WDC19—a rare opportunity to pitch your book directly to professional agents and editors actively looking for new voices! Advocate for your book in a high-energy environment, and you might just become another Pitch Slam success story.