Agent Alert: Kat Enright of the Seymour Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one with Kat Enright of the Seymour Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Kat Enright (she/they) is an Associate Agent at the Seymour Agency, and they represent both fiction and nonfiction. Prior to joining the Seymour Agency, they worked in a variety of departments in publishing, including Sales and Editorial, and they have a keen understanding of the many stages that a book must go through in order to reach bookshelves.

As someone who lives on the corner of many intersections, they are most especially interested in elevating voices of marginalized authors.

Currently Seeking: Kat is looking for fresh, new stories, and actively seeking MG and YA of all genres, adult SFF, romance, and select nonfiction.

How to Submit: Please query Kat at http://QueryMe.Online/ KatEnright. You will be asked for a query letter, synopsis, and first 10 pages.

