Agent Alert: Bibi Lewis of the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one with Bibi Lewis of the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Bibi Lewis joined the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency in 2014 as an associate agent and subsidiary rights manager. In addition to her duties as an agent she sells foreign and audio rights for agency clients.

As a native New Yorker, she is a fierce patron of the NYPL.

Seeking: For children’s books, she is interested in picture books and chapter books as well as middle grade and young adult fiction and nonfiction. She enjoys fiction with well-developed characters and a strong hook. She gravitates towards realistic stories and books with magical realism but not necessarily high fantasy or science fiction. In nonfiction, she enjoys projects that center on women and POC historical figures.

On the adult end, Bibi is most interested in commercial and upmarket women’s fiction, contemporary romance, mysteries, and thrillers. In all ages, she is excited to read more projects from marginalized voices.

How to Submit: Send a query letter with a synopsis and the first 50 pages of the manuscript pasted in the body of an email to agent@ethanellenberg.com, attn: Bibi Lewis. Instructions for paper submissions are on our website (www.ethanellenberg.com/ submission-guidelines).

