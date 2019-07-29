Literary agents are gatekeepers of the publishing industry. Find Christian literary agents open to submissions in this post. List will be updated regularly.

Literary agents are important decision makers in the publishing process for authors who wish to be published by many of the big publishers. However, all literary agents do not represent all genres. In fact, an agent who claims to do this should be approached with caution. Just as authors tend to specialize in one or two genres, agents find niches and specialize in a handful of genres.

(Learn the correct word count for novels and children’s books here.)

In this post, I’ve collected recently shared agent spotlights with literary agents who are accepting Christian fiction and/or nonfiction submissions. This list will be updated regularly with new agents added to the top.

Keely Boeving of WordServe Literary

Keely Boeving is an agent with WordServe Literary. After receiving her B.A. in English from the University of Virginia, she went on to attend the Denver Publishing Institute and then began her career in New York working in the editorial departments of Bloomsbury and then Oxford University Press, where she acquired books for the trade history list.

She moved back to her home state of Colorado in 2014 and began her own freelance editorial company before joining WordServe the following year. She lives in Denver with her husband and their twins.

Click here to learn more.

Jevon Bolden of Embolden Media Group

Editor, writer, writing coach, and now literary agent, Jevon Bolden moved into her latest role as literary agent out of necessity to more effectively serve her existing network of authors and is now opening her transom to other authors needing the right representation and publishing home for their most treasured messages and stories. She operates under her own boutique publishing consulting firm, Embolden Media Group.

Starting her 15-year career in traditional book publishing as a copy editor, she moved quickly into senior editor and acquisitions roles with publishers for both adult Christian nonfiction and children’s nonfiction titles. The books Jevon has written as other people or edited as herself have appeared on national best-seller lists and have sold millions of copies around the world.

Click here to learn more.