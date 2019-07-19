Literary agents are gatekeepers of the publishing industry. Find picture book literary agents open to submissions in this post. List will be updated regularly.

Literary agents are important decision makers in the publishing process for authors who wish to be published by many of the big publishers. However, all literary agents do not represent all genres. In fact, an agent who claims to do this should be approached with caution. Just as authors tend to specialize in one or two genres, agents find niches and specialize in a handful of genres.

(Learn the correct word count for novels and children’s books here.)

In this post, I’ve collected recently shared agent spotlights with literary agents who are accepting picture book (or PB) submissions. This list will be updated regularly with new agents added to the top.

Bibi Lewis of the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency

Bibi Lewis joined the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency in 2014 as an associate agent and subsidiary rights manager.

In addition to her duties as an agent she sells foreign and audio rights for agency clients.

As a native New Yorker, she is a fierce patron of the NYPL.

Click here to learn more.

Joseph Perry of Perry Literary, Inc.

Joseph Perry is a new agent at Perry Literary, Inc. Before founding Perry Literary, Joseph began his book publishing career when he attended the New York University Summer Publishing Institute in 2010. After interning at FinePrint Literary Management, Joseph enrolled at St. John’s University School of Law to learn about the legal aspects of publishing and graduated with a juris doctor in 2015.

During law school, Joseph interned in the legal departments at Hachette Book Group; Rodale, Inc.; and William Morris Endeavor, as well as the subsidiary rights department at Columbia University Press. Joseph also holds a B.A. and M.A. in English from St. Bonaventure University.

Click here to learn more.

Melissa Richeson of the Apokedak Literary

Melissa Richeson recently moved into the role of associate agent at Apokedak Literary Agency, where she is building her list of children’s book authors. Melissa joined ALA in the spring of 2018 as an intern, which allowed her to learn the nuances of children’s book publishing firsthand before being promoted into her current role. With a unique background in both marketing and elementary literature education, she’s able to serve clients well while also keeping readers in mind.

Melissa has also been working as a writer for years, in both the content and creative realms. She had a children’s fiction serial run in an online magazine for over a year, is a current staff columnist, and is a represented young adult and picture book author.

Click here to learn more.

Alexandra Levick of Writers House

Alexandra Levick has worked with a wide range of established New York Times bestsellers, national award winners, and debut clients. After graduating from the University of Rochester with a degree in English focused on Creative Writing, Alexandra attended New York University where she received her Masters of Science in Publishing with a specialization in Content Development.

Prior to Writers House, she spent time at Sterling Lord Literistic, in publicity at Bloomsbury, and as a bookseller for Barnes and Noble. Today, she is building a broad list and works on everything from picture books to speculative adult fiction.

Click here to learn more.

Experience the Pitch Slam at WDC19—a rare opportunity to pitch your book directly to professional agents and editors actively looking for new voices! Advocate for your book in a high-energy environment, and you might just become another Pitch Slam success story.