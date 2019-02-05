You may have heard that for the first time since 1866, there will be no SweetHearts Conversation Hearts sold around Valentine’s Day 2019 due to the recent divestment of the SweetHearts brand to Spangler Candy Company, which didn’t have time to produce the candy in time for the holiday. Today’s writing prompt salutes this candy pastime.

Writing Prompt: Romantic Discussion Squares™

You’ve managed to launch a SweetHearts Conversation Hearts competitor in time for Valentine’s Day, but you have to make them distinct enough from the original product to avoid a lawsuit. What messages do you put on your candy treats, and how do you style them?

