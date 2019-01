Warning: This is what happens when Jess reads too much true crime while holed up in a snowstorm.

Writing Prompt: Red Snow

The first major snowfall of the season has finally arrived. When the worst of it lets up, you bundle up, pull on your warmest boots, and venture into the whiteness of the back yard. You’re admiring gently falling flakes, when you spot something startlingly red amid the drifts at the back of the yard.

