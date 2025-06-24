ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Birthday Wishes

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about conflict that happens around a birthday.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

Tomorrow is my birthday (though, hopefully one that's conflict-free)!

For today’s prompt, write about conflict that happens around a birthday. This could be someone's birthday being forgotten, an unwanted guest showing up to a party, or the cake being accidentally destroyed. Let your imagination go wild!

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
