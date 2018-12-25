I’m guessing that most everyone is aware that December 25th is Christmas Day. Happy Christmas!
Did you also know that today is the birthday of Sir Isaac Newton? Newton was well known as a physicist, a mathematician, an astronomer, an alchemist, an inventor, a theologian and a philosopher. Perhaps most notably, he laid the foundations for the future of physics by his observation of and writings on gravity, which were apocryphally inspired by an apple falling from a tree. Today’s writing prompt is dedicated to him and his discoveries.
Writing Prompt: Newtonian Truth
Consider the following quote by Sir Isaac Newton, and write a story or scene that supports the claim: “Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.”
Post your resonse in the comments in 500 words or fewer.
The Learn’d Astronomer
(The title is from a poem by Walt Whitman – When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer)
Near the end of the day, when the last browsing customer had left, Stanley Fenton, a shopkeeper and owner of an Antiques Shop, plopped his feet up on a chair near his roll top desk in his private room. He was getting too old for this work. He laughed as he suddenly realized where he worked. He remembered when he was a young man in the late 1950s going to college on the GI Bill after being discharged from the Korean War. He echoed so many people his age – I never would have dreamt I’d end up where I am now. The situation could have been far worse. But he was still grieving for Elsie, especially now on Christmas Eve, his dear wife of fifty-five years who had passed away three years ago. He kept a picture of her on his desk. No children, but no regrets either. They had each other. They were free to travel the world. He sighed.
He spotted a stack of unopened letters he threw on his desk, not getting a chance to open them because of the customers early this morning. Mostly bills, of course, but a few Christmas cards. He opened the first one and smiled as he read the note. The card was from Carmen Rhodes, a customer, pregnant at the time, who had bought an antique roll top desk from him with a cracked tambour. Out of the envelope dropped a small picture of her two-year-old daughter, Sophia. He leaned Sophia’s picture against his wife’s.
A few years back, he had sold a print of a painting by Joseph Wright: A Philosopher Lecturing on the Orrery. The title and the subject piqued his interest. He bought a model of an orrery, one that included Pluto. To this day he’s still pissed that Pluto was demoted.
To keep his mind active, he had downloaded a PDF of how to build his own orrery. This was his hobby now. While others his age sat in nursing homes putting jigsaw puzzles together or sitting in parks playing checkers, he sat in the back of his store trying to build an orrery, alone.
That Christmas Eve, Stanley’s emotions got the better of him. He swore a blue streak. The springs and dials and the whatjamacallits were swimming in his brain; he was confused, he was afraid of the onslaught of senility. He slumped into his chair, held his face in his hands and wept.
“Stanley, come with me, my dear.”
Stanley looked up. “Where, Elsie?”
“Outside.”
“But I don’t have a jacket.”
“You won’t need one.” She held his hand.
A blanket and a picnic basket were on the grass. They both sat down on the blanket, leaned back on their elbows. For the first time in a long while, Stanley didn’t feel his muscles or joints ache.
“Look up, darling.” She pointed, “There’s your planets and stars. How wonderful and simple. We have traveled the world together, now lets travel the stars.”
57. The Blessings
[Follows “56. The Vassal”, under “Thesaurus Abuse”. You can see a listing of the Darth Barbara saga chapters—all of which are posted under WD prompts—by clicking on my name above.]
[Off prompt a bit. I might post another one that is more on-prompt.]
Barbara genuflected as only an angel greeting her god could. The ceremony was taking place in the Arc of Heroes, the ancient seat of power on the planet Shaha. Shaha had the distinction of being dominated by a species that had always been under unified government, which meant they had many gloriously ostentatious buildings for gloriously ostentatious ceremonies.
Archambassador Bantu came from a long line of patricians, and even without her field-of-life diplomatic uniform carried more charisma than most metaphors would allow. “Rise, my child! Receive my blessing, for you have been a faithful servant.”
Barbara stood up, then genuflected again, as per protocol.
“Rise, my child! Receive my blessing, for bestowed unto you is the title of Subadvisor.”
Another technical demotion, practical promotion. Barbara stood up, then genuflected again.
“Rise, my child! Receive my blessing, for bestowed upon you is the role of the Voice. Of the people. Of the wisdom of the galaxy. Of history.”
Barbara stood up, then genuflected again.
“Rise, my child! Receive my blessing, for bestowed into you is the mission of Peace. Peace everlasting. Peace everpresent. Peace everspreading.”
Barbara stood up, then genuflected again.
“Rise, my child! Receive my blessing, for bestowed through you is the…”
By the time the ritual proclamation had finished, Barbara had received more blessings than a sane person could count. Acknowledged therein was the responsibility for directly controlling 6 of the 8 octants of the Galactic Union, and indirectly advising the other 2.
“Rise, my child! Rise, all! And hear my proclamations! All is for naught, for I shall negate all proclamations!”
This was a twist, and surprised all who were attending. Another government restructuring?
“The Council of Thirty is hereby abolished!”
Shocked murmur.
“The Galactic Assembly is hereby abolished!”
More shock.
“The First, Second, and Third Estates are all hereby abolished!”
Implied also was the abolition of the Fourth Estate and other shadow bureaucracies. Possibly also the Council, the secret cabal…
As the Archambassador continued on with her declarations of government reform, Barbara became puzzled as well. The governmental structure was byzantine, and indecipherable, for a reason. There were the checks and balances. There was the need for obscurity. There was the need to confuse the rebels and dissidents.
“… with a representative from each civilized planet. A true experiment in democracy. It is my Divine Will that the Galactic Council will speak for the people, for the truth, for peace. Thirty three Union diplomats serve in advisory capacity… including Subadvisors… Marelle, Fuertes, Jinnah…”
Barbara’s thoughts drifted away again. Simplified governance? What was the Subambassador up to?
“I said, Subadvisor! Please rise!”
To Barbara’s surprise, the Archambassador was gesturing toward her, for the second time, somewhat annoyed.
“You have been appointed the interim supervising assistant, your…”
Barbara blanked out, supremely annoyed.
Idiots.
They were putting her in charge.
She already controlled everything.
They just made it official.