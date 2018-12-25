I’m guessing that most everyone is aware that December 25th is Christmas Day. Happy Christmas!

Did you also know that today is the birthday of Sir Isaac Newton? Newton was well known as a physicist, a mathematician, an astronomer, an alchemist, an inventor, a theologian and a philosopher. Perhaps most notably, he laid the foundations for the future of physics by his observation of and writings on gravity, which were apocryphally inspired by an apple falling from a tree. Today’s writing prompt is dedicated to him and his discoveries.

Writing Prompt: Newtonian Truth

Consider the following quote by Sir Isaac Newton, and write a story or scene that supports the claim: “Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.”

Post your resonse in the comments in 500 words or fewer.

