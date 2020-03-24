Since we’re all staying indoors, let’s celebrate spring with a writing prompt.
Creative Writing Prompt: Exercise of Perspective
Write a scene from an animal’s perspective. What looks different from their perspective? Can the animal see that humans cannot?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
A Dog’s View
I’m so happy you’re home.
Don’t ever leave me alone.
Jump jump! Kiss kiss!
I missed you so much.
More than you’ll ever know.
So don’t ever go. Don’t ever leave me alone.
I’m so happy you’re home.
Play time. Dinner time. Take me for a walk.
Wipe my feet. Ready for my treat.
Okay now we can go to sleep.
Six-o’clock a.m. Time to jam!
A quick morning walk. A pee on a tree.
Bark at a squirrel! Let’s play some more.
Happy dance! Here comes breakfast.
Yum yum! Gulp gulp. Thank you so much!
All gone. Lick the bowl. Push it around.
Then around once more. Lick the floor.
Got it all. No more.
Sniff sniff. Look around.
This good boy is one happy hound.
Something smells different today.
My people, my mommy, daddy and boy are all gathered round.
Today they didn’t leave me alone.
I’m so happy we’re all at home.