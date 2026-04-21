Moorea Corrigan: Finished Is Better Than Perfect

Moorea Corrigan holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in English literature from the University of Edinburgh and a master of publishing degree from Simon Fraser University, Vancouver. She works at an academic press in Boulder, Colorado. When she is not writing, you can find her singing, spending time with her menagerie of pets, or attending Jane Austen conventions in full Regency regalia. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Moorea Corrigan | Photo by John Bosley Photography

In this interview, Moorea discusses how pandemic-era home improvement made its way into her historical fantasy, Thistlemarsh, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Moorea Corrigan

Literary agent: Sarah Landis at Sterling Lord Literistic

Book title: Thistlemarsh

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: April 21, 2026

Genre/category: Historical Fantasy

Elevator pitch: In the wake of World War I, a nurse makes a reluctant deal with an irritatingly handsome Faerie lord to save Thistlemarsh, her dilapidated family home, within a month. But Faerie deals are dangerous things, and the price of his help may be more than she can afford.

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What prompted you to write this book?

In late 2019, I was back at my childhood home writing my master's dissertation when the idea hit. During my undergrad at the University of Edinburgh, I took a course on modern British history and one of the focuses was the fall of the "Manor House" after World War I. That, in conjunction with my love of period dramas and folklore, was the perfect storm for the idea to take form. Then the pandemic hit and there was a trend for home improvement that made its way into the book as well.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea for Thistlemarsh first came in late 2019, I finished writing in February 2023, got my agent in Fall 2023, and signed my contract with Berkley in March 2024.

From the beginning, I had a clear idea of the climax, but other elements definitely changed. For a long time, the story started in the field hospital in France. However, I felt that the opening on a train set the scene better, as it establishes the era immediately without much exposition. That way the fantasy elements could take center stage.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

It’s funny—I have a master’s degree in publishing, but there were so many elements of the process that surprised me! My agent, Sarah Landis, was amazingly helpful, as well as the book Before and After the Book Deal by Courtney Maum.

A pleasant surprise for me was that I had some creative input in the cover design. I fully expected not to be involved in that process at all, so it was great to have a say.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I work from a loose, beat sheet-esque outline, which allows for a lot of exploration while still maintaining certain signposts to keep the story on track. Except for Mouse (my main character) and Thornwood (the Faerie), all the characters were formed through some kind of discovery rather than preplanning.

Smudge, the dragon dog, was a particular surprise (and treat!) while I was writing.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

All the characters in the novel are damaged and are looking for some way to heal. I hope that readers will find comfort and healing (and maybe some magic) in Mouse and Thornwood’s story.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?