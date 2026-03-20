Kaelynn Partlow: Writing Is the Easy Part

Following her appearance on the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum, author Kaelynn Partlow, RBT, amplified her social media reach, establishing herself as an influential voice in autism understanding and actionable advocacy. Over 10 years providing clinical autism services through Project Hope Foundation, she has worked with clients spanning different ages and vastly differing levels of ability. Partlow lives in South Carolina with two supportive roommates and her Labrador, Finn.

Kaelynn Partlow

In this interview, Kaelynn shares the inspiration for her book, what surprised her about publishing, and more.

Name: Kaelynn Partlow

Book title: Life on the Bridge: Linking My World to Yours as an Autistic Therapist

Publisher: William Morrow

Release date: March 17, 2026

Elevator pitch for the book: Life on the Bridge breaks down WHY misunderstandings can happen between autistic and neurotypical people, and tells readers what actually helps in real life!

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What prompted you to write this book?

I’m passionate about giving people actionable information that they can use in an extremely down-to-earth way. My social media reach has grown a lot, but a book is a more tangible format that has lots of practical value.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Almost two years. At one point I thought it would be written mostly just for therapy providers, but the farther I went with the process the more I thought it could be high value for a more general audience.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

It was surprising to learn how hard and exhausting it is to promote my own work!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I had to learn where the length limits are for a single book and related effective sales and pricing. So I had to trim my content according to the focus for particular audience and purpose. Nobody can solve all the world’s problems in one volume, but I wish I could!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I don’t have a singular hope for everybody, because autism is too widely varied for that. I just hope that it provides each reader at least some immediately useful options to try.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?