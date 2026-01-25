Julian Winters: Discovering Who You Are Has No Timeline

Julian Winters is the author of the award-winning young adult novels Running With Lions, Right Where I Left You, How to Be Remy Cameron, The Summer of Everything, As You Walk On By, and Prince of the Palisades, as well as his adult romance debut, I Think They Love You. A self-proclaimed comic book geek, Julian currently lives outside of Atlanta where he can be found swooning over rom-coms or watching the only two sports he can follow—volleyball and soccer. Follow him on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Julian Winters

In this interview, Julian discusses writing his version of a coming out story with his new romance, Last First Kiss, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Julian Winters

Literary agent: Thao Le

Book title: Last First Kiss

Publisher: St. Martin’s Griffin

Release date: January 27, 2026

Genre/category: Contemporary Romance

Previous titles: Running With Lions, How to Be Remy Cameron, The Summer of Everything, Right Where I Left You, As You Walk On By, Prince of the Palisades, I Think They Love You

Elevator pitch: An unlucky-in-love event planner realizes the man-of-honor at the high-profile wedding he’s planning is his first kiss from 10 years ago and the man who recently broke his heart. A summer of venue shopping, cake-tasting, and dress fittings gives them a second chance at the love story they never expected.

What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always wanted to write my version of a coming out story. One that was more about self-discovery, allowing yourself to figure out who you are later in life. Also, I wanted a story between two people whose love story doesn’t necessarily look like the ones presented to them through books and movies but is beautiful and messy and hopeful in its own way.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took about two years from conception to publication. I knew I wanted to write a romance between Jordan and Jamie when I was first drafting I Think They Love You, but I wasn’t sure what their love story would look like. The overarching idea remained consistent, but the main characters’ journeys evolved and became so much richer with each draft of the book. That was thanks to my editor, Vicki Lame, who suggested I add in more flashbacks between Jordan and Jamie so readers could see who they were. It unlocked something in me that allowed me to tell a deeper love story!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The biggest learning moment was to trust myself. I have bad imposter syndrome. Eight books in and I still second-guess myself every step of the process. With this book, I knew the story I wanted to tell. I knew what I wanted these two characters to mean to readers. So, for once, I just wrote it. I put that fear to the side. And every person, from my editor to early readers, has adored and appreciated the story I created. Now I’m learning to believe in myself more and not the doubt in my head.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Yes! I didn’t expect this book to be a second chance romance. As an avid fan of movies like 27 Dresses, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Wedding Planner, I’d planned just to write a fun summer romance set around a wedding with two characters I adore. But as I started outlining the book, I realized Jordan and Jamie have some serious history I needed to explore. When I figured out that Jordan was demisexual, I knew he (and readers) deserved to have that history on the page.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

That discovering who you are has no timeline. You never have to check a box or make a big declaration to the world. You only have to enjoy the journey, whenever it happens. Also, that your love story doesn’t have to look a certain way for it to be real. If it’s big and cinematic, that’s great, but it can be quietly watching your favorite movie with your favorite person and mean just as much.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?