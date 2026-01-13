Jessica L. Cozzi: On Being More Intentional With Writing

Jessica L. Cozzi crafts swoon-worthy romances for teens to show that there is always love in the world, if you’re willing to find it. She is a publicist at William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, and is also a former YA book blogger. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Fordham University and an MFA in Young Adult Fiction Writing & Professional Writing from Southern New Hampshire University.

Her literary passion lies in Young Adult stories, including any and all contemporary romantic comedies. Through the stories she puts on bookstore shelves, she gives readers the chance to flip through the pages, fall in love, and find their inner hopeless romantic. We've Hit Turbulence is her first novel. Find her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Jessica L. Cozzi (Photo credit: Dave Chic Photography) Photo credit: Dave Chic Photography

In this interview, Jessica shares what inspired her debut novel, why she had to get more intentional with her writing, the importance of writing groups, and more.

Name: Jessica L. Cozzi

Literary agent: Marisa Cleveland & Elisa Houot at The Seymour Agency

Book title: We've Hit Turbulence

Publisher: Penguin Random House / Delacorte Romance

Release date: January 13, 2026

Genre/category: Young Adult romance

Elevator pitch: When a girl is stuck on a cross-country flight with her ex, things get bumpy—a swoony YA rom-com perfect for fans of K.L. Walther.

What prompted you to write this book?

So many things! I’ve always been a huge rom-com reader, writer, and watcher, so I knew that’s the type of story my heart was aching to tell. But even more than that, my brother actually went to the University of Hawai’i, which required a 13+ hour flight any time we wanted to go visit him. And during one of those flights, I was daydreaming, thankful that my seatmate was my sister and not a random stranger. It’s such a long trip, and things could get awkward!

Then I started to wonder what it would be like to have your seatmate be awful—or, even worse, someone that you did not want to be stuck next to…like an ex that your heart isn’t over. And right there on that airline napkin, the idea for We’ve Hit Turbulence was born!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started drafting this book in 2022, so by the time it comes out, it’ll be about four years from start to finish!

The core of the story has always been the same, but I originally wrote it in a single timeline. Then, while revising on a writing retreat, I morphed it into a dual timeline, because that felt like what it needed. Then, when the book was finally picked up and ready to be edited fully, my editor and I brainstormed some ways to incorporate those past timeline/flashback scenes without relying too heavily on it, and keeping things more in the present.

It was a delicate dance that took a few rewrites to get right, but I can confidently say that the book is way better off for it now.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

So many things! I think, since I work in the publishing industry for my day job, I thought I’d be way less nervous about publishing my own book, since I’m so familiar with the ins and outs of bringing stories to life. But that wasn’t quite what happened—I was pretty much a nervous wreck from the very beginning! It’s one thing to usher someone else’s book into the world, but it’s another thing entirely when it’s your own book. That’s your baby!

So one of my big learning moments was definitely that even working full-time in publishing doesn’t make you immune to the anxieties of becoming a new author. It’s an exciting time, but that time comes with a lot of quick decisions and changes that require some adjusting to!

And another thing I really had to adjust to was writing around working full-time. Before I signed my book deal, writing was something I did when I found the time, but now that I suddenly had revisions and deadlines and new stories to work on, I had to be a lot more intentional about scheduling writing time outside of work.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Olive and Tyler’s best friend, Delia, was meant to be a side character who didn’t step too far into the spotlight. It just wasn’t something I thought about. But the more I wrote scenes including Delia, the more she stuck with me, even when I was done drafting for the day. I found her so funny, sharp, and entertaining, and she really helped Olive see into herself when she was being a bit silly.

So I’m surprised that she got as much page time as she wound up getting, but I am so glad! Without spoiling too much, I can say that the cafe scene where she’s aggressively stabbing her salad was probably one of my favorites to write.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that they’ll find a swoony, heart-fluttering adventure. And that they’ll learn that maybe you should strike up a conversation with your seatmate from time to time—you never know where it’ll lead you!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?