How to Write When Procrastination Gets in the Way

Writers have one thing in common: We are passionate about writing.

So why does procrastination sometimes get in the way of our writing progress?

Procrastination.

It’s such an unpleasant word, isn’t it?

As the author of more than a dozen novels I’ve faced this beast numerous times. With each novel I have faced some form of procrastination, and over the years my experience has taught me two important things:

Procrastination has nothing to do with laziness and everything to do with fear. Procrastination is an important part of the writing process.

Let’s dive in.

Procrastination is a form of fear.

Why is it so hard to put our ideas onto paper? The answer boils down to one key issue: fear of the unknown. What if this story is terrible? What if it gets rejected? What if no one likes it? Worse yet, what if I waste my time on something that has no value?

When we are afraid of something, human instinct is to avoid it. Even though we love the art of writing, fear can outweigh confidence, which results in the dreaded beast of procrastination.

Procrastination is a part of the writing process.

For me, daydreaming is an important part of the writing process. In fact, my writing process often looks like staring into space, reading research, or scribbling notes … not typing the actual words of my book. I came to realize that it was in these moments—my time away from the computer—when my mind develops the crucial connections of my story.

Keep in mind that writing is art. It is a creative process, and rarely can it be rushed. Coming up with story ideas might be easy but packaging them into beautiful words is another matter entirely—and uses another part of your brain.



So what can you do the next time you’re in a time crunch and you feel the nudge to move to something else? What do you do when you sit and stare at a blank screen and everything within you wants to do anything else but work on the project at hand?

I’ve come up with a few tried-and-true tricks that work for me that might help you the next time you struggle to focus.

Plan for procrastination

Accept that procrastination is part of the writing process. Your mind needs time away from the keyboard to process and develop your story. Plan for it up front. When you put together a timeline for your writing project, pepper time in for procrastination.

Set a timer

This is such a timeworn technique, isn’t it? Even when we were in school our teachers would give us 10 minutes to complete a test or 20 minutes to finalize a project. Do the same for yourself with your writing project. Set the timer for 20 minutes. Sit at the computer and type. Even if it isn’t great, just get words down. Then take a 10-minute break and allow your mind freedom to contemplate what you want to write next.

Get moving

An active body equals an active mind. If your body is feeling sluggish or slow, your writing may show it. At regular intervals during your day, get moving. Step away from the keyboard and climb the stairs. Do some stretches. Walk around the block. Even folding a load of laundry can give your body—and your brain—the break it needs and alleviates the pressure of producing words.

Talk about it

Many writers I know have a handful of writer friends who understand the process. Share your procrastination experiences with them. Ask for accountability. A small group of writing friends and I were up against a deadline at the same time, so at the end of the day we texted each other with our word count for the day. Writing can be such a solitary endeavor, and sharing your progress is a great way to keep yourself on track.

Procrastination does not make you a lazy writer … it makes you a normal writer! By understanding what causes procrastionation and the role it plays helps you work with the tendency instead of working against it.

Check out Sarah E. Ladd's An Unconventional Lady here: