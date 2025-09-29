ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Highest 2 Lowest: A Kurosawa Remix (From Script)

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, Bryan Young dissects how Spike Lee put his own personal spin in adapting Kurosawa’s film High and Low. Plus, read interviews with Shane Black about his latest heist film Play Dirty, get insight to how Noah Hawley took big swings in bringing "Alien: Earth" to TV, and more!

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Go On Filmmaker Landon Ashworth

Landon Ashworth discusses his filmmaking journey, making bold career decisions, his personal connection to his film, his writing process, and more.

Highest 2 Lowest: A Kurosawa Remix

For screenwriters looking to adapt older source material, this might be a much more effective way to approach adaptations.

"Alien: Earth"’s Noah Hawley on Big Swings in Elevated Sci-Fi

Noah Hawley shares the inspiration behind such swings and how to ground a story, even in an elevated universe.

Breaking & Entering: Shane Black’s Play Dirty Spins the Classic Heist Movie to New Heights

Shane Black reveals his passion for adapting a famed antihero, secrets for stories and characters that captivate, and the films that sparked his love of movies.

Script MagazineAuthor

