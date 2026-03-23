Get Started Right Writing Task: 010

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, think about your writing space. Do you have a specific writing space at your home (even if it's just a nook or specific chair at the kitchen table)? Or do you get out to a specific spot or two (like a coffeeshop)? Maybe write on your commute? Or during your lunch break? Take a moment today to think about your writing space(s). And if you don't have one (or even if you do have one), think about your ideal writing space and what that would look like.

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Here are some thoughts (and a picture) on my writing space:

I love writing everywhere, which is why I constantly have multiple pens and paper on me. But I also have a dedicated office and writing space to collect all the assorted scribblings I do wherever.

My Work and Writing Corner