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Get Started Right Writing Task: 010

Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, think about your writing space.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, think about your writing space. Do you have a specific writing space at your home (even if it's just a nook or specific chair at the kitchen table)? Or do you get out to a specific spot or two (like a coffeeshop)? Maybe write on your commute? Or during your lunch break? Take a moment today to think about your writing space(s). And if you don't have one (or even if you do have one), think about your ideal writing space and what that would look like.

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Here are some thoughts (and a picture) on my writing space:

I love writing everywhere, which is why I constantly have multiple pens and paper on me. But I also have a dedicated office and writing space to collect all the assorted scribblings I do wherever.

My Work and Writing Corner

And after taking a look at it and sharing with others, I'm pretty sure I'm overdue for a bit of spring cleaning to get things a little more sorted. So maybe that's a new goal for the week for me.

Get Started Right Writing TasksWriting Spaces
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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